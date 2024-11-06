Dot Conner Takes on the Giants: Independent Film Aiming for Nationwide Release
Nashville, TN, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a bold move that embodies the spirit of David versus Goliath, Huff Media Productions (HMP), an independent film and television company, is moving forward with their much anticipated family adventure Dot Conner: Webtective, based on the popular streaming series of the same name. Despite facing significant challenges as a relative unknown in film circles, HMP is ready to redefine what’s possible for independent filmmakers. With a mission of telling “exciting stories with eternal truths” husband and wife team Andrew and Jae Huff have secured funding from a diverse group of investors who believe in the power of value-based narrative film. This partnership not only highlights the resilience of independent cinema but also underscores the growing demand for family values in an industry dominated by divisive and malevolent studios.
Associate Producer, Debbie Vines, says, “Families are hungry for quality entertainment that is safe for all ages. Dot Conner answers the call! This award winning, experienced production team is poised to deliver an excellent quality, entertaining film that will shine on the big screen.” The film, titled Dot Conner: Webtective, is a fun, hilarious mystery adventure with an inspiring message of family and faith at its core. With a talented cast and Nashville-based crew, Dot Conner: Webtective is ready to prove to not just to audiences but to the giants of modern entertainment that indie film is the new kid on the block to bring entertainment with high production to the big screen.
Writer/Director Andrew Huff says, “All it takes is the right kind of movie, and there's no better formula for success than family movies. How did Inside Out 2 become such a massive success? A top studio exec has said 'movies don’t work if they are all about messaging versus entertaining, and that some titles had indeed strayed into the messaging arena at their own peril.’” Dot Conner is in post-production and aims to release the movie theatrically in March 2025, giving families the opportunity to support inspiring films like Dot Conner: Webtective instead of more controversial options. Visit the brand's official website at www.dotconner.com to watch the original streaming series and to find updates on the planned release of the film.
