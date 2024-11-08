Serving Up Hope Celebrates 31 Years of Making a Difference in the Community
The 31st annual Serving Up Home, themed "Serving Up More Hope" will be held Thursday, November 14 from 11am - 1:45pm at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, Denver. This special event benefits Food Bank of the Rockies. Meeting planners, event professionals and vendors will gather to support the fight against hunger and positively impact the lives of those facing hardships.
Denver, CO, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Celebrating its 31st year, Serving Up Hope continues to unite meetings industry professionals in a shared mission: reconnecting with colleagues while giving back to the greater community.
In 2023, Serving Up Hope set a record, raising an impressive $44,340 through generous sponsorships and donations to benefit Food Bank of the Rockies. This year, Serving Up More Hope aims to surpass that achievement to support hunger relief efforts further.
Food Bank of the Rockies, the largest hunger-relief organization in the Rocky Mountain Region, distributes an average of 196,000 meals daily to individuals in need across Colorado and Wyoming.
Guided by a mission to “ignite the power of community to nourish people facing hunger,” Food Bank of the Rockies collaborates with hundreds of hunger-relief partners, offering food and essential supplies across the largest food bank coverage area in the contiguous United States.
In fiscal year 2024 alone, 417,317 were served, with 20% of recipients being children. Thanks to over 18,000 dedicated volunteers, every dollar donated to Food Bank of the Rockies can be transformed into three meals for those experiencing food insecurity.
The 31st annual Serving Up Hope, themed “Serving Up More Hope,” will be held on Thursday, November 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, located at 1550 Court Place, Denver. An After-party will follow at Bezel Denver from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Meeting planners, event professionals, and vendors will gather to support the fight against hunger and positively impact the lives of those facing hardships.
2024 Serving Up Hope Sponsors:
Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, Encore, eventPower, rWorld, 5Star Talent and Entertainment, Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center, Biscuits + Berries Catering Co, Embassy Suites by Hilton, FIRE - The Art Hotel, Fogo De Chao, The Jacquard Hotel and Rooftop, Magnolia Hotel Denver, Marriott Boulder, Marriott Westminster, MiHi Entertainment, OMNI Interlocken, Sonesta Denver, Table Mountain Inn, Teachers Lounge -The Slate Hotel, Allwell Rents, Articulated Intelligence, Balloon Lab, Freeman, Libby Live Auctions, MAG Events, and VisionWork Group.
2024 Serving Up Hope Fellow Sponsors:
Benefactor Sponsor: NSA Denver, Vail Resorts, and Visit Denver
Associate Sponsor: Baywood Hotels and RMC DMC
Supporter Sponsor: Cogent Global Solutions, Hotel Alpenrock Breckenridge, IAEE Rocky Mountain Chapter, Magnolia Hotel Denver, and MPI Rocky Mountain Chapter
Contributor Sponsor: Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Copper Mountain Resort, SGMP Rocky Mountain Chapter and The Jacquard Hotel and Rooftop
About Meetings Industry Council of Colorado (MIC): With roots dating back to 1987, MIC has long promoted the collaboration of meetings industry professionals in Colorado. Incorporated by the State of Colorado in 2000, MIC has hosted annual conferences since 2001, with typical attendance over 1,000. A volunteer committee leads the association members in monthly meetings and dialogue. There are currently 11 member associations.
Contact: Andrea Brennan
VP, Meeting Architecture
Kinsley Meetings
303.798.3664
andrea@kinsleymeetings.com
Categories