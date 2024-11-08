Serving Up Hope Celebrates 31 Years of Making a Difference in the Community

The 31st annual Serving Up Home, themed "Serving Up More Hope" will be held Thursday, November 14 from 11am - 1:45pm at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, Denver. This special event benefits Food Bank of the Rockies. Meeting planners, event professionals and vendors will gather to support the fight against hunger and positively impact the lives of those facing hardships.