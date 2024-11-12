Recode Ventures, in Partnership with Lilly, Launches Recode Edge, a Multi-Million Dollar Program to Enable AI-Powered Healthcare Innovations

Recode Ventures is excited to announce Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) as the Founding Partner of Recode Edge, a groundbreaking multi-million dollar investment program for early-stage AI-first healthcare startups. Recode Edge is open to innovative founders worldwide who are building AI-driven solutions to tackle some of the most critical challenges in healthcare. The most promising companies will receive equity investment to support their growth and impact.