TQ Consulting Expands Strategic Alliance with AQR International

TQ Consulting, a leading corporate training and management consulting firm based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with the UK’s renowned psychometric test publisher, AQR International. Together, the organizations are introducing the transformative Mental Toughness framework and a suite of innovative, well-evidenced assessment and development tools to the GCC region, providing cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance individual and organization.