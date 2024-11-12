TQ Consulting Expands Strategic Alliance with AQR International
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TQ Consulting, a leading corporate training and management consulting firm based in Abu Dhabi, is thrilled to announce an elevated partnership with the UK’s renowned psychometric test publisher, AQR International.
Together, the organizations are bringing the transformative Mental Toughness framework and a suite of innovative and well evidenced assessment and development tools to the GCC region, offering cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance individual and organizational performance.
Since 2004, TQ Consulting has been dedicated to empowering clients with customized solutions that drive sustainable growth. With ISO certification and stringent annual audits, TQ Consulting upholds the highest standards in training and consulting services, remaining committed to quality and excellence in every client engagement.
This partnership with AQR International, which brings over three decades of innovation in understanding and assessing organizations and their people, created through partnerships with global academic and industry leaders, aligns with TQ Consulting’s mission to offer the GCC market reliable tools that enable a systemic approach to leadership development, team building, employee motivation and building a culture of resilience and positivity.
The Mental Toughness concept—grounded in robust research and proven practices—equips individuals and organizations to navigate challenges, sustain high performance, and unlock potential. This partnership will also introduce the Integrated Leadership Model, Carrus Employability Program, and Team Work Inventory— each a thought leader designed to cultivate adaptive, high-performing leaders in today’s dynamic business environment.
Doug Strycharczyk, CEO of AQR International, remarked on the expanded partnership:
“Through our work at AQR International, we have seen first hand the transformative impact of Mental Toughness on both individuals and organizations working with and through partners like TQ Consulting in more than 80 countries. We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with TQ Consulting, a firm that shares our commitment to evidence-based practices and innovation. Together, we will enable organizations and people in the GCC to not only adapt but to thrive.”
Fadi Al Attas, Executive Director of TQ Consulting, expressed his enthusiasm about the alliance:
“Building on our partnership with AQR International marks an important milestone for TQ Consulting as we continue to deliver world-class solutions tailored to the unique needs of the GCC market. This collaboration enhances our ability to support clients in fostering resilience and leadership from within. With AQR’s expertise in assessment and development and our deep understanding of regional market dynamics, we are excited to offer our clients pioneering tools that will set new standards in personal and professional development across the region.”
This expanded partnership underscores TQ Consulting’s dedication to equipping GCC organizations with leading-edge solutions and fostering enduring relationships that prioritize client growth and industry excellence.
About TQ Consulting:
With a client-centric approach and a proven track record, TQ Consulting has excelled in corporate training and management consulting since 2004. It provides tailored solutions that drive client growth, leveraging its expertise and global partnerships. Over time, TQ Consulting has expanded its capabilities and established global associations to deliver world-class consulting, development, coaching, and technology solutions.
About AQR International:
Founded in 1989, AQR International is a leading UK-based publisher of psychometric assessments, renowned for its focus on Mental Toughness and other evidence-based development tools. The organization supports a broad range of partnerships globally, including collaborations with universities and industry bodies, and is a pioneer in the creation of accessible, high-quality coaching, leadership, and management solutions.
For further information, please contact:
Aamir Siddiqui
Business Development Specialist
TQ Consulting, UAE
Phone: +971 2 666 7153
Mobile: +971 50 646 2578
Email: a.siddiqui@tqconsulting.co
Website: www.tqconsulting.co
For more on AQR International: www.aqrinternational.co.uk
