Freedom Reigns by HavAnnA Cafe Represented by JFederico Marketing

Freedom Reigns by HavAnnA Cafe

The Boys of Chokoloskee are hosting the "Freedom Reigns" drag event on November 9 at the HavAnnA Cafe in Chokoloskee, FL. This vibrant celebration emphasizes diversity, empowerment, and community connection through the art of drag, featuring performances by talented queens like Alandra Matthews and Mya Valentine Lords. The event aims to create an inclusive atmosphere, honoring feminism and the historical significance of women in culture.