Freedom Reigns by HavAnnA Cafe Represented by JFederico Marketing
The Boys of Chokoloskee are hosting the "Freedom Reigns" drag event on November 9 at the HavAnnA Cafe in Chokoloskee, FL. This vibrant celebration emphasizes diversity, empowerment, and community connection through the art of drag, featuring performances by talented queens like Alandra Matthews and Mya Valentine Lords. The event aims to create an inclusive atmosphere, honoring feminism and the historical significance of women in culture.
Chokoloskee, FL, November 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Boys of Chokoloskee Present “Freedom Reigns” Drag Event: A Vibrant Celebration of Diversity and Empowerment
In a time when the nation is seeking connection and understanding, The Boys of Chokoloskee (represented by JFederico Marketing) are thrilled to announce the upcoming “Freedom Reigns” drag event, a spectacular celebration of life, community, and the rich tapestry of diversity that defines our society. Scheduled for November 9th at the beloved HavAnnA Cafe, this event showcases the art of drag as a powerful homage to feminism and a tribute to the significance of women in every culture throughout history.
In a world where the conversation around inclusivity is more important than ever, “Freedom Reigns” aims to create a welcoming space for all. The evening will feature an exciting lineup of incredibly talented drag queens, including Alandra Matthews, Mya Valentine Lords, Erika Norell, Nikki Adams, and TP Lords, who will perform beloved American favorites that resonate with audiences from all walks of life. With shows set for 4 PM and 6 PM, attendees can look forward to an unforgettable experience filled with glitz, glamour, and joy, ensuring that everyone feels celebrated and included.
“Drag is not something to fear; it’s a celebration of life,” say David and Aaron of Chokoloskee. “Through this event, we aim to remind everyone that we are all one and that embracing our diversity enriches our communities in meaningful ways.”
The picturesque town of Chokoloskee, traditionally known as a historic fishing village, is evolving into a vibrant hub of cultural exchange. Here, locals and visitors alike can share ideas, stories, and experiences that foster connection and understanding. The “Freedom Reigns” event is a testament to this transformation, proving that Florida is not just a destination for anglers but a dynamic space where art and culture thrive.
Guests traveling from afar are encouraged to extend their visit by staying at the historic Parkway Motel & Marina, a perfect spot to relax and soak in the beautiful surroundings. For reservations, call 239-695-2214 or visit parkwaymotelmarina.com to secure your stay.
Join us in this joyous celebration of unity, self-expression, and freedom by using the hashtag #freedomreigns on social media. For press inquiries, please contact Joseph A. Federico at (973) 289-3517.
Event Details:
- What: Freedom Reigns Drag Event
- When: November 9, Shows at 4 PM & 6 PM
- Where: HavAnnA Cafe, Chokoloskee, FL
Contact
JFederico MarketingContact
Joseph Federico
973-289-3517
jfedericomarketing.com
