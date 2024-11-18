Pacific West Academy Announces Relocation to State-of-the-Art Training Facility, Elevating Standards in Executive Protection Education
Pacific West Academy, a leader in executive protection and bodyguard training, will relocate to a new, state-of-the-art facility in 2025. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, expanded classrooms, and a large force-on-force shoot house, the facility is designed to offer premier training. Owned by Advanced Security Concepts, the academy’s new site will include amenities like a gym, pool, and BBQ , reinforcing its commitment to excellence and preparing students for success in executive protection
Van Nuys, CA, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pacific West Academy, the preeminent institution for executive protection training and bodyguard education, is poised to embark on an exciting new chapter with its scheduled relocation to a state-of-the-art facility in 2025. This transition is emblematic of the academy's steadfast commitment to delivering the highest caliber of training for individuals aspiring to become close protection agents, as well as those seeking to enhance their skills within the industry. The new facility will be equipped with cutting-edge technology, spacious classrooms, advanced simulation rooms, and updated equipment. These enhancements will ensure that students have access to the most contemporary tools and techniques in executive protection, thereby positioning them for success in their professional endeavors.
Owned by Advanced Security Concepts, the leading provider of close protection agents for celebrities and executives in Los Angeles, California, and beyond, Pacific West Academy is devoted to offering unparalleled training in executive protection. The move to the new facility underscores both Advanced Security Concepts' and Pacific West Academy's commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative training opportunities.
"We are enthusiastic about the myriad possibilities that our new facility will present to our students," stated Oded Krashinsky, owner of Pacific West Academy. "This relocation exemplifies our unwavering dedication to delivering premier training in executive protection and ensuring that our students are thoroughly equipped to succeed in the industry."
In addition to state-of-the-art technology and expanded training environments, the new facility will include a variety of amenities designed to enhance the student experience. These facilities will feature a modern gym, a swimming pool, and a barbecue area, allowing students to relax and rejuvenate between training sessions. Notably, the facility will house one of the largest and most distinctive force-on-force shoot houses in the country, affording students exceptional hands-on training opportunities.
"Our partnership with Advanced Security Concepts is a source of immense pride, and we are honored to perpetuate the legacy of excellence in executive protection training," Krashinsky elaborated. "The inclusion of these remarkable facilities will empower us to elevate our training programs and equip our students with the necessary skills and expertise to thrive in the industry."
For further information regarding Pacific West Academy and its forthcoming relocation to a new state-of-the-art facility in 2025, please visit www.pwa.edu or contact the academy directly at (818) 906-3753.
