Pacific West Academy Announces Relocation to State-of-the-Art Training Facility, Elevating Standards in Executive Protection Education

Pacific West Academy, a leader in executive protection and bodyguard training, will relocate to a new, state-of-the-art facility in 2025. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, expanded classrooms, and a large force-on-force shoot house, the facility is designed to offer premier training. Owned by Advanced Security Concepts, the academy’s new site will include amenities like a gym, pool, and BBQ , reinforcing its commitment to excellence and preparing students for success in executive protection