Ninja MTB Performance Launches Comprehensive Fitness and Skills Mobile App

Klamath Falls, OR, November 12, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Ninja MTB Performance, a leading provider of mountain bike skills instruction, proudly announces the release of the Ninja MTB Studio Fitness and Skills App. This groundbreaking app offers a holistic approach to mountain biking by integrating fitness workouts with skills coaching.“At Ninja MTB, our goal is to empower riders through accessible coaching,” stated Richard La China, Founder and CEO. “The Ninja MTB Studio app is a significant step towards making professional training available to a broader audience.”App Offerings:Comprehensive Skills Training: Over 100 video tutorials covering a wide range of mountain biking skills.Personalized Fitness Programs: Customized workout plans to enhance performance and prevent injuries.Interactive Features: Goal setting, progress tracking, and achievement badges.The launch responds to a growing demand for remote training solutions in the mountain biking community. By combining fitness and skills, the app provides a one-stop resource for riders seeking improvement.The Ninja MTB Studio Fitness and Skills App is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.For more information, visit ridelikeaninja.com About Ninja MTB PerformanceEstablished in 2010, Ninja MTB Performance has become a trusted name in mountain bike coaching, jump ramps and protective gear. Offering clinics nationwide, they focus on enhancing rider skills, confidence, and enjoyment of the sport.