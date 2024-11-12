Ninja MTB Performance Launches Comprehensive Fitness and Skills Mobile App
Ninja MTB Performance has launched the Ninja MTB Studio Fitness and Skills App, a comprehensive mobile platform for mountain bikers seeking to enhance their skills and fitness. The app features over 100 video tutorials, personalized fitness programs, interactive goal setting and progress tracking. Aimed at making professional training widely available, the app is now downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Klamath Falls, OR, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ninja MTB Performance, a leading provider of mountain bike skills instruction, proudly announces the release of the Ninja MTB Studio Fitness and Skills App. This groundbreaking app offers a holistic approach to mountain biking by integrating fitness workouts with skills coaching.
“At Ninja MTB, our goal is to empower riders through accessible coaching,” stated Richard La China, Founder and CEO. “The Ninja MTB Studio app is a significant step towards making professional training available to a broader audience.”
App Offerings:
Comprehensive Skills Training: Over 100 video tutorials covering a wide range of mountain biking skills.
Personalized Fitness Programs: Customized workout plans to enhance performance and prevent injuries.
Interactive Features: Goal setting, progress tracking, and achievement badges.
The launch responds to a growing demand for remote training solutions in the mountain biking community. By combining fitness and skills, the app provides a one-stop resource for riders seeking improvement.
The Ninja MTB Studio Fitness and Skills App is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
For more information, visit ridelikeaninja.com.
About Ninja MTB Performance
Established in 2010, Ninja MTB Performance has become a trusted name in mountain bike coaching, jump ramps and protective gear. Offering clinics nationwide, they focus on enhancing rider skills, confidence, and enjoyment of the sport.
Contact
Rachel Johnson
800-693-8360
https://ridelikeaninja.com
