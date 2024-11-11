NuScale Power Joins the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) is proud to announce that NuScale Power, a leader in bringing small modular reactor (SMR) technology to the global energy market, has joined as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state.
Austin, TX, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) is proud to announce that NuScale Power, a leader in bringing small modular reactor (SMR) technology to the global energy market, has joined as a Founding Member.
“Collaboration with NuScale is a strategic step in TNA’s mission to harness the potential of nuclear energy that meets current and future demands in Texas,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “By leveraging NuScale’s global leadership in SMR technology to provide reliable, flexible, dispatchable, and more efficient and resilient energy, the nuclear energy landscape in Texas will continue to be transformed for the betterment of all Texas industries and citizens.”
“As the first and only SMR developer to receive design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), NuScale understands the importance of our SMR technology in providing communities with reliable, always-on energy to meet their growing needs,” said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale Power. “Amid rising energy demand, NuScale looks forward to partnering with the Texas Nuclear Alliance to bring carbon-free energy to the state of Texas and beyond.”
In addition to being the only SMR technology with design approval from the NRC, the world-class regulator of nuclear safety, NuScale is leading the industry in manufacturing preparedness, with its first six NuScale Power ModulesTM in production. NuScale is targeting deployment of its SMRs by the end of the decade.
About NuScale Power
Founded in 2007, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The company’s groundbreaking SMR technology is powered by the NuScale Power Module™, a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.
As the first and only SMR to have its design certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, data centers, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
Contact
Texas Nuclear AllianceContact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
