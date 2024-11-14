Signarama Danbury Announces Signs of Support Grant Program
Signarama Danbury are pleased to announce the launch of our Signs of Support grant program. They seek to support and strengthen Greater Danbury civic and charitable organizations with donations of signage, graphics, and displays at partial or no cost.
Danbury, CT, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Signarama Danbury, a leading provider of custom signage, graphics, and display solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the Signs of Support program, an initiative dedicated to providing essential signage, graphics, and displays at partial or no cost to civic and charitable organizations throughout Greater Danbury and neighboring communities. This program reflects Signarama Danbury's commitment to strengthening the missions of local public schools, nonprofits, civic groups, and registered charities in Fairfield County, CT, and parts of Westchester and Putnam Counties, NY.
The Signs of Support program aims to empower eligible organizations within a 15-mile radius of Signarama Danbury's location at 35 Eagle Road by enhancing their visibility through professional signage. Whether for school events, fundraising campaigns, awareness drives, or community outreach initiatives, selected recipients will benefit from high-quality signage solutions to support their vital work.
Eligible applicants include local public schools, registered nonprofits, non-governmental civic organizations, and affiliates of registered charities.
To participate, applicants must meet the following criteria:
Be located in Fairfield County, CT, or Westchester and Putnam Counties, NY, within a 15-mile radius of Signarama Danbury’s store at 35 Eagle Road, Danbury CT.
Submit an application form, including a formal estimate from Signarama, by midnight on November 30, 2024.
Selected recipients will be announced in January 2025.
Signage orders must be placed by March 15, 2025.
Any unused grants are non-transferable and will not carry over to the following award year.
Signarama Danbury invites all eligible organizations to apply and looks forward to partnering with those committed to making a difference in the community.
For more information about the Signs of Support program or to access the application, please visit Signarama-Danbury.com.
Christopher Hayes
203-792-4091
Signarama-Danbury.com
Signs of Support Application Form
Application forms must be submitted along with a formal estimate from Signarama.
