Pack the Pantry Virtual Food Drive Launches to Help Local College Students Facing Food Insecurity
San Diego, CA, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- According to recent research, nearly 45% of local college students face food insecurity, which means they do not have reliable, consistent access to food. This obstacle increases the likelihood that students will miss classes or drop out of school.
To address this challenge, California Coast Credit Union has partnered with the San Diego Food Bank and local community colleges to launch the 6th annual Pack the Pantry virtual food drive. The fundraiser runs through November 30, 2024, and all funds raised will help stock food pantries on local community college campuses in San Diego and Imperial counties. In addition, Cal Coast Credit Union will match donations up to $5,000.
Cal Coast President & CEO, Todd Lane said, “Now, more than ever with the rising cost of food, local students are depending on their college’s food pantries. With the assistance of the San Diego Food Bank, every dollar raised through Pack the Pantry provides two meals, so donations can truly have an impact. Cal Coast invites the community to participate in the food drive to help provide the necessary support for local students in need.”
You can donate online at https://www.calcoastcu.org/packthepantry. Donors can even select which college food pantry they want their donation directed to.
The San Diego Food Bank is donating their services to support the Pack the Pantry food drive by delivering the food to the community colleges at the end of the fundraiser.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
