New Extra Space Storage Open in Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK, November 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- LSC Development, LLC is excited to announce the grand opening of a new Extra Space Storage in Oklahoma City.
Located at 4400 S Western Ave, just south of Downtown Oklahoma City at the intersection of Western Ave and SW 44th Street, the facility boasts excellent visibility and convenient access from the main roads. This Extra Space Storage facility is part of a major redevelopment that includes a Walmart Neighborhood Market, Vasa Fitness, 7-Eleven convenience store/gas station, Starbucks, BancFirst, and Allegiance Federal Credit Union.
The adaptive reuse redevelopment of a former standalone 1960s era Sears retail store resulted in 103,648 net rentable square feet of state-of-the-art, 100% climate-controlled units in various sizes to cater to customer needs. Notable features of this facility include a large 430-foot drive-thru loading area tailored for contractors with sizable units along the drive aisles, as well as roomy drive-up contractor units accessible from the exterior.
Additionally, the site provides gated, well-lit, and secure surface parking. The facility also boasts a cutting-edge security system with secure keypad entry, high-definition camera monitoring, energy-efficient LED lighting, as well as climate control systems designed for energy efficiency.
Groundwork Ltd. designed the facility, Cowen Construction was responsible for its construction, and Williams, Box, Forshee & Bullard, P.C. was instrumental in securing zoning approvals for this adaptive reuse redevelopment project. The construction loan was provided by Northern Trust Bank and Mark Inman of CBRE represented LSC Development on the strategic sales of four newly created retail outparcels along Western Avenue.
“We are thrilled to grow our footprint in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as this is LSC Development’s inaugural project in the area. Our company appreciates the collaborative working relationship with the city to bring the project to successful completion in such a timely manner,” stated John Nikolich, President & Chief Operating Officer of LSC Development.
The facility is managed by Extra Space Storage, a leading publicly traded self-storage REIT that operates more than 3,500 storage facilities. Customer contact-free leasing will be available through Extra Space online reservation system. Storage units may be rented online, over the phone, or in person for customer convenience.
ABOUT LSC Development, LLC:
LSC Development is a fully integrated real estate operating company based in Barrington, Illinois, focusing on the acquisition, development, and ownership of commercial and self-storage properties. Since its founding in 2002, LSC Development has acquired, developed, and operated 94 self-storage properties, totaling over seven million square feet. The current portfolio and development pipeline consists of over 3.0 million square feet.
