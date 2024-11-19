Munidex, Inc. and Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities now have a means of leveraging and modernizing existing legacy systems with new cloud-based applications offering enhanced functionality and security for improved public service.
Piscataway, NJ, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Piscataway, New Jersey and Bergenfield, New Jersey – Munidex, Inc., a leading provider of software and data processing services to municipalities and Insync Municipal Systems, Inc., a full-service technology solutions provider for municipalities and municipally-owned utilities, today announced a strategic relationship.
The alliance brings together extraordinary application and data solutions, expertly designed for leveraging data with new portal-based functionality and interoperability with existing legacy systems. Coupled with outstanding local sales and support, this Strategic Alliance makes municipal and governmental functioning more efficient and cost effective for taxpayers. Munidex has both the domain and data expertise to modernize legacy applications, bringing them into the 21st century, on the cloud.
Focus is on enhancing existing data sources and systems with ease of use and maintenance, plus improved security for even non-technical and resource limited facilities.
Munidex, Inc.’s suite of cloud-based ZenGov applications and reputation for knowledgeable and responsive support provide a unique opportunity to modernize and improve functionality and security across multiple municipal platforms coupled with Insync Municipal Systems’ diverse offerings and product lines.
“We are excited to build on our responsive and responsible culture of providing quality products and further enhance our support team with Insync’s strategic collaboration. This is both timely and will help us scale the deployment of our ZenGov Cloud Platform” said Ramu Veerappan, President of Munidex, Inc. “ZenGov products and this collaboration offer modern software (fully cloud native) as well as a reputable alternative and stable solution provider for New Jersey municipal departments.”
Insync Municipal Systems’ reputation for reliable, professional consulting services, coupled with experience in application development, offer the opportunity to streamline and accelerate the implementation and data conversion processes for clients. Insync acquired First Byte Corporation in 2015 from the beloved and missed Russell Deihl and has incorporated all of it’s loyal and dedicated customer’s needs into the services we provide via a the “Best-of-Breed” solutions mindset. ZenGov is proving to be a critical component of this success.
“Our focus on making technology work for our clients, who are the most respected and prestigious public servants, can benefit municipalities across the State,” said Michael A. Licameli, President of Insync Municipal Systems. “Blending quality software products with attentive support, while serving the worthy cause of enhancing governmental operations, makes this a winning combination. Add our expertise in Core Wedge Computing approach, making data integrations easier within existing systems, layering enhanced features, functionality and generating results and analytics between disparate systems, and you have a winning formula for success.”
Their executives will be attending the New Jersey League of Municipalities on November 19, 2024 through November 21, 2024, held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and will be available for consultation.
About Munidex, Inc.
Munidex, Inc. is a growth-stage software-as-a-service (SaaS) company which operates in the government technology sector. Established in 1988, the company has deep roots in the State of New Jersey, serving more than 200 municipalities, utility authorities and public agencies across the State.
The company’s cloud-based ZenGov software suites enable the efficient and integrated operation of municipal finance and tax offices, municipal clerk’s offices and health offices, and make it easy for residents and property owners to interact with their local government agencies, whether they are seeking information about upcoming property tax payments or simply wish to renew and pay for a pet license online.
Munidex, Inc. is dedicated to the development of tools and processes which help local officials streamline operations, drive transparency and enable citizen engagement. Our applications are flexible, scalable, reliable and meet the highest standards for security.
For more information, call 201-291-1000, e-mail rv@munidex.com or visit www.munidex.com.
About Insync Municipal Systems
A wholly owned entity of Insync Innovations, Inc. and provider of complete technology services, Insync has become the “in-house computer department” for many municipalities, businesses, schools and non-profit organizations, allowing organizations to stay focused on core businesses and missions while leveraging today’s complex mix of technologies. Services include private cloud and co-location, sales, support and installation of software and hardware, network design and maintenance, and all consulting and support services. In addition, Insync builds custom database applications which have become the foundation for successful businesses.
For more information, call 201-313-7999, e-mail to Invest@RealBusinessContinuity.com or visit www.InsyncInnovations.com.
Contact
Michael A. Licameli
201-313-7999
www.insyncinnovations.com
Cell: 201-679-8238
