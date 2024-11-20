Innovating the Future of Digital Education: DigiEduHack 2024 Main Stage Event
DigiEduHack 2024 Main Stage Event takes place on November 20, 2024, at Tallinn University, Estonia, marking the culmination of the 5th edition of the global DigiEduHack initiative under the European Commission's Digital Education Action Plan. The event, themed "Imagining the digital education of the future," showcased solutions from the 10-day hackathons held worldwide from November 8-17, 2024.
Brussels, Belgium, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DigiEduHack is proud to announce the DigiEduHack 2024 Main Stage Event, takes place on November 20, 2024, at Tallinn University in Estonia. This high-profile event marks the culmination of the 5th edition of the Digital Education Hackathon (DigiEduHack) 2024, a flagship initiative of the European Commission's Digital Education Action Plan (2021-2027) that took place around the globe for 10 days from November 8-17, 2024.
Under the theme "Imagining the digital education of the future," the Main Stage Event brings together policymakers, educators, leading experts, and innovators to explore the latest developments in digital education. The event aims to showcase the most promising solutions emerging from the DigiEduHack 2024 and foster dialogue on shaping the future of learning in the digital age.
Antoaneta Angelova-Krasteva, Director for Innovation, Digital Education and International Cooperation at the European Commission, will open the event, setting the stage for a day of insightful discussions and forward-thinking ideas.
Key highlights of the Main Stage Event include:
Recap from the 10 Days of Hackathons around the globe
A keynote speech on Estonia's digitalisation journey and its impact on education
Panel discussions on building innovative digital education ecosystems and the role
of AI in education
Interactive activities engaging both in-person and online participants
Networking opportunities with industry leaders and policymakers
The event will be moderated by Anett Numa, a renowned expert in digital transformation and education innovation.
“The DigiEduHack event is a great opportunity, bringing together educators, innovators, and leaders. It serves as a 'reality check' for policymakers as participants provide valuable insights about the challenges in digital education and how to solve them," said Antoaneta Angelova-Krasteva, Director for Innovation, Digital Education and International Cooperation at the European Commission. "Feedback from participants has consistently shown the need for innovative approaches in education by effectively integrating emerging technologies such as AI thus shaping the future direction of our policies."
The Main Stage Event is live-streamed, allowing a global audience to participate in this landmark occasion. Educators, students, EdTech leaders, and anyone passionate about the future of digital education are encouraged to join.
For more information and to watch the event, please visit https://digieduhack.com/main-event
About DigiEduHack: DigiEduHack is the global hackathon for digital education, bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds to develop innovative solutions to today's most pressing educational challenges. In 2024, The Hackathon Days were extended to 10 days and took place between 8-17 November. As a flagship initiative of the European Commission's Digital Education Action Plan, DigiEduHack aims to promote user-driven innovation and creativity across a broad range of education and training organizations.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Maja Andlovic, Communications Officer - maja.andlovic @cecoforma.com
