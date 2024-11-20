Iconic STL Restaurant Launches New Line of "At Home" Products Now Available in Local Stores
Award-winning Italian restaurant Charlie Gitto’s is excited to announce the expansion of its At Home line, offering a range of premium sauces, dressing, and wine for patrons to recreate fine-dining experiences at home. Five products added in the fall of 2024 are the Pomodoro Sauce, San Marzano Sauce, Sweet Italian Vinaigrette, Chianti, and Pinot Grigio, all of which are naturally vegetarian, vegan, and dairy-free.
"We are thrilled to bring the authentic flavors of our restaurant into your home with our At Home line,” said Charlie Gitto, Jr., Owner of Charlie Gitto’s. “Each product, from sauces and dressing to wine, reflects our commitment to quality. We use only the finest ingredients and time-honored recipes that have made our restaurant an iconic culinary destination in St. Louis.”
The sauces are authentic Italian staples that work well in penne pasta, lasagna, or any tomato-based dish. Pomodoro Sauce features a blend of ripe plum tomatoes, olive oil, fresh garlic, and sweet basil, resulting in a full-bodied sauce with a sweet flavor. The San Marzano Sauce is more savory, using fresh San Marzano tomatoes grown in the volcanic soil near Mount Vesuvius in Italy to produce a richly flavorful sauce.
A combination of vinegar, oil, garlic, spices, and a touch of sugar make up the Sweet Italian Vinaigrette, the house salad dressing at Charlie Gitto’s. It’s great for salads and as a marinade for children, pork, and seafood.
Chianti is Tuscany’s most famous red wine. The blend exclusively created for Charlie Gitto’s primarily uses Sangiovese grapes, along with Ciliegiolo and Colorino grapes. It has fruity and floral notes and pairs well with cheese, salami, and red meat.
Meanwhile, Pinot Grigio is a light-bodied white wine crafted from Pinot Grigio grapes that boasts aromas of lemon-lime, pear, and stone fruits like peach and apricot. It complements salads, chicken, turkey, and seafood.
Jars of sauces, $9.99 each, and bottles of dressing, $6.99 each, are available at the local section of Schnucks grocery stores. The Chianti, $60 per bottle, and the Pinot Grigio, $56 per bottle, are exclusively sold at Charlie Gitto’s on the Hill.
About Charlie Gitto’s
Founded in 1981 in The Hill neighborhood, Charlie Gitto’s is an award-winning Italian restaurant with Sicilian roots. The St. Louis staple honors the rich traditions of Italian food and hospitality, offering a fine dining experience of classic dishes made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. For more information, please visit https://www.charliegittos.com/.
Media Contact:
Amy Gitto
amy@charliegittos.com
Charlie Gitto’s
5226 Shaw Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110
Charliegittos.com
