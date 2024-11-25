VetTalk Partners with Vetcelerator
VetTalk has finalized a partnership with Vetcelerator.
Willowbrook, IL, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- VetTalk is very excited to announce that VetTalk has finalized a partnership with Vetcelerator. Vetcelerator champions vet and pet brands by increasing transparency, efficiency, and understanding of marketing activities while reducing the overall cost of doing so. With VetTalk's partnership, Vetcelerator members will now be able to utilize VetTalk as an integration add-on into their Practice Information Management System at a discounted price. VetTalk’s technology uses unique triggers to automatically deliver educational videos to pet owners.
Before or after an appointment, VetTalk delivers a text message to pet owners featuring an Educational Care Plan (“ECP”) that includes the hospital's customized videos. Here’s where it gets fun. VetTalk automatically selects the content based on patient data from the hospital's practice management software, ensuring each pet's ECP is filled with relevant patient-specific information, while saving the veterinary staff time.
Learn more about VetTalk and get started for free.
Ryan Salvino
630-297-3377
www.vettalksoftware.com
