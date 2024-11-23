HBControls Expands Solid-State Portfolio with cULus Listed Solid-State Contactors
Introducing the Compact, cULus Listed HBC-xZ Series for Enhanced Safety and Efficiency in Industrial Applications
Hyannis, MA, November 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HBControls, a leading industrial electronics manufacturer and specialist in solid-state relays, has announced the launch of its new HBC-xZ series of single-phase and three-phase solid-state contactors.
This new line complements HBControls’ existing portfolio of solid-state relay assemblies and power controllers, offering compact, UL Listed products with integrated DIN-mount heat sinks.
“The HBC-xZ series significantly enhances our ability to meet the industrial market’s demands,” said Doug Sherman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at HBControls. “With single and three-phase load current ratings up to 85A per phase, these contactors are housed in dimensions more than 30% smaller than comparably rated solid-state relay and heat sink assemblies.”
Sherman also highlighted the importance of the product’s cULus Listing: “Additionally, the HBC-xZ series is cULus Listed, offering distinct advantages over most solid-state relay assemblies, which are typically cURus Recognized. The cULus Listed designation signifies that these products are complete, stand-alone units that have undergone rigorous testing and meet higher safety standards. This certification simplifies integration into UL Listed panels or systems, saving customers valuable time and money.”
Additional features and benefits of the HBC-xZ series include:
· Single-phase ratings up to 85 amps and three-phase ratings up to 65 amps per phase, with two or three-pole switching options
· Integrated output overvoltage transient protection
· Rated for line voltages between 42Vac and 600Vac
· AC, DC, or AC/DC input voltage ranges, with LED input status indicators
· Designed to comply with EN/IEC60947-4-2, EN/IEC60947-4-3, EN/IEC62314, UL508, and CSA 22-2 No. 14-13
· 100 kA short circuit current rating according to UL508
· IP20 touch-safe housing
HBControls continues to expand its innovative solid-state solutions to meet the evolving needs of industrial applications. To learn more about the HBC-xZ series or other products, visit HBControls.com or contact their sales team.
About HBControls:
HBControls specializes in providing eco-friendly, high-quality power controllers and solid-state relays for diverse industrial applications. Committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences, the company offers both standard and customized solutions designed to simplify operations and enhance reliability.
With expertise in solid-state power controller design and manufacturing, HBControls emphasizes advanced heat management to maximize product durability and performance. Their portfolio includes single-phase and multi-phase controllers with ratings up to 100 amps at 40°C ambient, featuring options ranging from basic on/off switching to sophisticated microprocessor-based phase-angle and burst-fire control.
Contacts:
Doug Sherman
Vice President of Sales & Marketing
doug.sherman@hbcontrols.com
Sales & Technical Support:
support@hbcontrols.com
sales@hbcontrols.com
Customer Service:
info@hbcontrols.com | 800.879.7918
Multimedia
HBC-1Z Series Single-Phase Solid-State Contactors
Compact DIN-mount relays rated up to 85A @ 42-600Vac, available in 17.5mm or 70mm widths. Features convection or forced-air cooling and offers 'relay' or 'contactor' terminal options for versatile industrial applications.
HBC-2Z / 3Z Series Three-Phase Solid-State Contactors
Compact DIN-mount two- and three-pole relays rated up to 75A/phase @ 42-600Vac. Available in 54mm and 74mm widths with convection or forced-air cooling for reliable industrial performance.
