NuSirt Health Launches LEUSIX™ Natural GLP-1 Companion Supplement on Amazon
NuSirt Health has launched its innovative dietary supplement, LEUSIX™, for weight management and cardiometabolic health on Amazon.com.
Harpers Ferry, WV, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NuSirt Sciences, Inc. (d/b/a NuSirt Health) announced today that it has launched its innovative dietary supplement, LEUSIX™, for weight management and cardiometabolic health on Amazon.com.
LEUSIX™, a combination of the essential amino acid, leucine, in patented proprietary proportions with Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride), is based on NuSirt’s discovery that leucine unexpectedly and synergistically amplifies cardiometabolic benefits of supplements like Vitamin B6, resveratrol, NMN, NR and berberine, and drugs like metformin and sildenafil.
Randomized, controlled human clinical data published in peer-reviewed scientific journals showed:
· ~300 extra calories burned per day
· ~2” reduction in waist circumference by Day 28
· ~9% weight loss with lean body mass preservation at Week 24
...with modest lifestyle modifications of the sort studied in clinical trials of GLP-1 obesity drugs. The treatment cohort also showed improved markers of oxidative and inflammatory stress, including reduction in insulin resistance of ~40%.
Other GLP-1 obesity drugs reduce appetite by inducing feelings of being full, and in some cases, nausea. In contrast, LEUSIX™ targets metabolism, redirecting consumed energy from fat to skeletal muscle, thereby preserving lean body mass.
Thus, adults who are curious about GLP-1 drugs, but might first prefer to try a natural supplement, or coming off a GLP-1 obesity drug and want support in avoiding weight rebound, may wish to consider LEUSIX™.
LEUSIX™, administered in pill pockets, can also help overweight dogs manage weight, based on a randomized, controlled trial in which obese dogs administered LEUSIX™ lost ~22% of body weight in 12 weeks without caloric restrictions.
More information on LEUSIX™ can be found at www.nusirthealth.com.
About NuSirt Sciences, Inc.
NuSirt’s mission is to develop safe, well-tolerated, accessible, clinical evidence-based drugs and supplements to improve global cardiometabolic health. On the drug side, the company is developing TRIPLN™, a triplet of metformin, sildenafil and leucine in Phase 2 targeting indications such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension. On the supplement side, the company is commercializing LEUSIX™, a doublet of leucine and Vitamin B6, for weight management and cardiometabolic wellness, including for those considering or coming off GLP-1 obesity drugs.
The statements above have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Individual results will vary, and no specific results can be guaranteed.
About NuSirt Sciences, Inc.
NuSirt’s mission is to develop safe, well-tolerated, accessible, clinical evidence-based drugs and supplements to improve global cardiometabolic health. On the drug side, the company is developing TRIPLN™, a triplet of metformin, sildenafil and leucine in Phase 2 targeting indications such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension. On the supplement side, the company is commercializing LEUSIX™, a doublet of leucine and Vitamin B6, for weight management and cardiometabolic wellness, including for those considering or coming off GLP-1 obesity drugs.
The statements above have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Individual results will vary, and no specific results can be guaranteed.
Contact
Michael Zemel
763-633-1592
www.nusirthealth.com
