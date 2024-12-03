AIREE Kick-Off GivingTuesday Campaign Empowering Underserved Communities
Tampa, FL, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On December 3, 2024, AIREE (Change Makers) will join the Global Day of Generosity, GivingTuesday, with an ambitious goal to raise $200,000 in support of its mission to empower underserved communities through education, homeownership opportunities, and economic development. With the added impact of employee corporate matching programs, every donated dollar can double in value - making this campaign even more impactful. AIREE invites everyone to spread the word and take action to help create meaningful change.
GivingTuesday, a global movement celebrated by millions worldwide, inspires acts of generosity to transform lives and strengthen communities. This year, AIREE’s campaign will focus on growing its flagship program, C-CAP (Cultivate Career Awareness Program), which equips Gen Y and Z participants with essential training, certifications, and mentorship opportunities. These resources help young adults build meaningful careers in the real estate industry while contributing to the economic development of their communities.
“GivingTuesday is an incredible opportunity for all of us to come together and create real, lasting change,” said BJ Hamilton-Harris CEO of AIREE. “With your support, we can empower the next generation of real estate professionals, help provide access to opportunities, and foster growth in underserved areas. Together, we can build brighter, more equitable futures.”
Access to career pathways and skills training has long been a challenge in underserved communities, resulting in a significant talent gap in the real estate industry. AIREE is committed to bridging this gap by offering programs that uplift aspiring professionals and drive sustainable development in communities across the nation.
Your support this GivingTuesday can help AIREE achieve its goals, including:
- Funding up to 20 scholarships and grants for certifications and licensing in real estate-related fields.
- Expanding C-CAP to new communities.
- Collaborating with small businesses and corporate partners to establish mentorship programs for long-term career success.
- Hosting community events and summer workshops focused on real estate, homeownership, and economic development.
About AIREE
AIREE (Aspiring Independent Real Estate Experts) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering under-resourced communities and cultivating a new generation of real estate leaders. Our programs focus on mentorship, education, and community-building initiatives that foster sustainable economic growth and equity in the real estate industry, visit www.aireegroup.org.
About Giving Tuesday
Started in 2013 Giving Tuesday is a 501(c)(3) and is the biggest nonprofit fundraising day of the year and Giving Tuesday is here to provide helpful resources to support your nonprofit’s fundraising efforts. It’s just one way we like to give back every year, inspired by the inventiveness of nonprofits and the generosity of donors participating in this Global Day of Giving, visit www.givingtuesday.org.
Join AIREE this GivingTuesday thru December 31, 2024 to help us create lasting change. Donate today at www.aireechangemakers.org.
Contact:
Media Team
Community Engagement, AIREE
Phone: 813-999-2024
Email: media@aireegroup.org
