Christmas with the Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears
San Diego’s Exotic Animal Sanctuary & Rescue Hosts Winter Fundraiser Event.
San Diego, CA, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Amidst the breathtaking beauty of Alpine’s countryside, families and friends will be able to witness the heartwarming spectacle of animals opening their Christmas presents. Guests will see lions, tigers, bears, jaguars, leopards and much more. There will also be opportunities to safely feed the rescued animals.
The experience will include the following features:
Meeting Santa Claus
A Festival of Lights
Raffle Prizes
Hot Cocoa Treats
Food Trucks
Full Bar
Christmas Music by the Fire
And more!
All the proceeds from the event go towards supporting the rescued animals at Lions Tigers & Bears and to give them a safe forever home.
The event is rain or shine and capacity is limited.
When
Saturday, December 14
2:30pm - 7:30pm
Where
Lions Tigers & Bears
24402 Martin Way
Alpine, CA 91901
www.LionsTigersandBears.org
(619) 659-8078
How
Buy Tickets
www.lionstigersandbears.org/happenings/christmas-with-the-animals-fundraiser/
Lions Tigers & Bears is a fully accredited and globally recognized exotic animal rescue and sanctuary. As a non-profit organization for over 23 years, their mission has been to rescue these animals from neglect and exploitation, while educating the public about proper treatment of wild animals. During this time, they have successfully rescued more than 1,000 animals and have advocated for their well-being on both national and global levels.
Contact
Joshua Sapphire
(310) 896-8006
www.lionstigersandbears.org
