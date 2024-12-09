AGENCY NEXT Launches WIN in 2025: Digital Upgrade Program for Loan Officers and Mortgage Brokers
AGENCY NEXT, a leader in digital marketing solutions for service-based businesses, is excited to announce the launch of its WIN in 2025: Digital Upgrade Program, a revolutionary three-month marketing system designed specifically for independent loan officers and branch managers.
Brookfield, WI, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AGENCY NEXT, a leader in digital marketing solutions for service-based businesses, is excited to announce the launch of its WIN in 2025: Digital Upgrade Program, a revolutionary three-month marketing system designed specifically for independent loan officers and branch managers.
“As a former loan officer and branch manager, I completely understand the stresses and challenges the independent LO faces,” said Co-Founder Koby Luedtke. “They have to wear so many hats. That’s why I started this agency, to help. And this program specifically because it not only helps take marketing off their plate but it also allows them to fully understand what’s going on in their business from a digital marketing and tech standpoint. It gives them the ability to step in and fully take it over at any point if they want to. That’s powerful.”
The 4-Step Framework
The WIN in 2025 program breaks marketing success into four actionable steps:
1. Personal Branding Page: Create an online presence that builds authority
2. Online Personal Brand Established: Develop a system to attract and retain clients with a polished digital footprint
3. Paid Ads Mastery: Launch high-impact paid ad campaigns in a way no one else is doing
4. Database Reactivation and Lead Nurturing: Reignite past leads and build stronger relationships with automated tools
Why This Program Works
Unlike traditional “done-for-you” solutions, the Digital Upgrade Program offers a collaborative experience tailored to loan officers’ needs. By the end of three months, participants will not only have a transformed online brand but also a clear understanding of controlled lead flow and marketing best practices.
About AGENCY NEXT
Founded by a team with deep roots in the mortgage and service-based industries, AGENCY NEXT specializes in providing cutting-edge marketing solutions for businesses looking to expand their online presence. The agency’s mission is to simplify digital marketing, making it accessible and effective for professionals across industries.
Learn more about the WIN in 2025 Digital Upgrade Program at www.agencynext.com.
Contact
Koby Luedtke
(262) 352 - 3617
agencynext.com
