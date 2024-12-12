Vamstar & Pricia Join Forces to Transform Pricing in the Nordics Pharmaceutical Sector
Vamstar partners with Nordic consultancy Pricia to combine its AI-driven Pricing Co-Pilot with Pricia’s expertise in pricing strategy, support, and turnkey systems, enhancing pharma pricing decisions.
London, United Kingdom, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vamstar & Pricia Join Forces to Transform Pricing in the Nordics Pharmaceutical Sector
Vamstar, a global leader in AI-driven solutions for the Pharmaceutical sector, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Pricia, a trusted consultancy specialising in pricing strategy, market access, and launch management in the Nordics. This collaboration unites leading-edge technology with expert consultancy to revolutionise how Pharmaceutical organisations optimise pricing strategies and navigate market dynamics.
The partnership focuses on integrating Vamstar’s AI-powered Pricing Co-Pilot, a groundbreaking agentic AI tool designed to guide smarter and faster pricing decisions, with Pricia’s extensive expertise in:
● Strategic Pricing Consulting: Crafting tailored pricing strategies for pharmaceutical products.
● Operational Pricing Solutions: Providing seamless operational support for complex pricing challenges.
● Turnkey Pricing Systems: Offering ready-to-deploy systems for pricing and launch management.
With over 25 years of experience in the Pharmaceutical sector, Paw Trebbien, Founder of Pricia, brings a wealth of knowledge and a consultative, human-centric approach to complement Vamstar’s advanced AI capabilities. Together, the two organisations will empower pharmaceutical companies in the Nordics to address competitive pressures, optimise optimise tender submissions, and enhance strategic partnerships.
Praful Mehta, CEO of Vamstar, said:
“This partnership marks an exciting milestone in our journey to redefine pricing, including tender price optimisation, LoE price forecasting, and launch pricing, for the Pharmaceutical sector in the Nordics region. Pricia’s in-depth understanding of the Nordics market, combined with their client-focused consultancy, is the perfect complement to Vamstar’s cutting edge AI solutions. Together, we are offering an unmatched combination of technology and on the ground expertise.”
Paw Trebbien, Founder of Pricia, added:
“Partnering with Vamstar allows us to integrate their state-of-the-art Pricing Co-Pilot into our service offerings, enabling us to deliver exceptional value to our clients. By merging technology and consultancy, we’re setting a new standard for pricing excellence in the Pharmaceutical sector.”
About Vamstar
Vamstar is an AI-driven agentic solutions provider that transforms commercial processes for Pharma, MedTech and BioTech companies, enabling smarter decision-making with tools such as the Pricing Co-Pilot. Their advanced technology empowers organisations to navigate complex markets with precision and agility.
Vamstar’s suite of platforms and services empowers teams with the necessary resources to identify expanded market opportunities, utilise real-time data analytics and insights.
About Pricia
Pricia specialises in pricing and market access solutions for pharmaceutical companies, offering strategic consulting, operational support, and turnkey tools. Focused on the Nordics market, Pricia provides unparalleled expertise and personalised guidance to Pharmaceutical organisations.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Tim Farnham
Director of Marketing
timothy.farnhamATvamstar.io
+44 (0) 7880311035
Learn more about Pricing Co-Pilot here: vamstar.io
Vamstar, a global leader in AI-driven solutions for the Pharmaceutical sector, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Pricia, a trusted consultancy specialising in pricing strategy, market access, and launch management in the Nordics. This collaboration unites leading-edge technology with expert consultancy to revolutionise how Pharmaceutical organisations optimise pricing strategies and navigate market dynamics.
The partnership focuses on integrating Vamstar’s AI-powered Pricing Co-Pilot, a groundbreaking agentic AI tool designed to guide smarter and faster pricing decisions, with Pricia’s extensive expertise in:
● Strategic Pricing Consulting: Crafting tailored pricing strategies for pharmaceutical products.
● Operational Pricing Solutions: Providing seamless operational support for complex pricing challenges.
● Turnkey Pricing Systems: Offering ready-to-deploy systems for pricing and launch management.
With over 25 years of experience in the Pharmaceutical sector, Paw Trebbien, Founder of Pricia, brings a wealth of knowledge and a consultative, human-centric approach to complement Vamstar’s advanced AI capabilities. Together, the two organisations will empower pharmaceutical companies in the Nordics to address competitive pressures, optimise optimise tender submissions, and enhance strategic partnerships.
Praful Mehta, CEO of Vamstar, said:
“This partnership marks an exciting milestone in our journey to redefine pricing, including tender price optimisation, LoE price forecasting, and launch pricing, for the Pharmaceutical sector in the Nordics region. Pricia’s in-depth understanding of the Nordics market, combined with their client-focused consultancy, is the perfect complement to Vamstar’s cutting edge AI solutions. Together, we are offering an unmatched combination of technology and on the ground expertise.”
Paw Trebbien, Founder of Pricia, added:
“Partnering with Vamstar allows us to integrate their state-of-the-art Pricing Co-Pilot into our service offerings, enabling us to deliver exceptional value to our clients. By merging technology and consultancy, we’re setting a new standard for pricing excellence in the Pharmaceutical sector.”
About Vamstar
Vamstar is an AI-driven agentic solutions provider that transforms commercial processes for Pharma, MedTech and BioTech companies, enabling smarter decision-making with tools such as the Pricing Co-Pilot. Their advanced technology empowers organisations to navigate complex markets with precision and agility.
Vamstar’s suite of platforms and services empowers teams with the necessary resources to identify expanded market opportunities, utilise real-time data analytics and insights.
About Pricia
Pricia specialises in pricing and market access solutions for pharmaceutical companies, offering strategic consulting, operational support, and turnkey tools. Focused on the Nordics market, Pricia provides unparalleled expertise and personalised guidance to Pharmaceutical organisations.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Tim Farnham
Director of Marketing
timothy.farnhamATvamstar.io
+44 (0) 7880311035
Learn more about Pricing Co-Pilot here: vamstar.io
Contact
VamstarContact
Tim Farnham
+44 7880311035
https://vamstar.io
Tim Farnham
+44 7880311035
https://vamstar.io
Multimedia
Categories