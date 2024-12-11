1000 NORTH Sarasota Names Member Director, Alex Elshimy
1000 NORTH Sarasota, a premier private club and restaurant opening in late 2025, has appointed Alex Elshimy as Director of Membership. Alex brings extensive expertise from his leadership at Global Concept Group, Grafton Connor Group, and exclusive private clubs. Partnering with developer Kevin Daves, the club promises a luxury culinary experience featuring prime steaks, seafood, and fine wines.
Sarasota, FL, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 1000 NORTH Sarasota, a new member-only premier restaurant and private club set to open in late 2025, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Elshimy as Director of Membership. 1000 NORTH Jupiter is expanding its footprint by partnering with Sarasota developer Kevin Daves to bring its unique concept to Sarasota. Daves, renowned for his work on The Concession Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences in Sarasota, will spearhead the development of this exciting, new project. Joining Ira Fenton as founding partners of 1000 NORTH were many other notable names and sports celebrities.
Prior to this role, Alex served as President and CEO of Global Concept Group (GCG), an internationally renowned firm specializing in luxury hospitality consulting and management. Under his leadership, GCG delivered bespoke solutions globally, redefining excellence in the industry. Alex’s distinguished career includes serving as Chief Marketing Officer at Grafton Connor Group, where he elevated Halifax’s premier restaurants and event venues to iconic status. His experience also spans leadership roles with Toscana Group in New Jersey and Seasons 52 in Philadelphia, PA, and Sarasota, FL.
Alex’s expertise extends to managing exclusive private clubs, where his vision and leadership have created destinations that embody sophistication and are celebrated for their unmatched commitment to excellence. With an eye for detail, a passion for redefining luxury, and an eye for talent and innovation, Alex continues to shape the future of global hospitality, crafting spaces that become the pinnacle of sophistication and the most talked-about destinations.
Alex Elshimy, 1000 NORTH Sarasota Director of Membership shared, "True luxury is not just about opulence; it’s about curating timeless experiences that evoke emotion, inspire connection, and become part of life’s most cherished memories. This is the essence of hospitality. At its heart is the art of bringing together exceptional individuals whose brilliance and passion transform a vision into a masterpiece of elegance and distinction."
“We are thrilled to welcome Alex Elshimy to the 1000 NORTH team,” said Kevin Daves, at 1000 NORTH Sarasota. “Alex’s extensive experience in the hospitality industry and passion for delivering exceptional experiences make him the perfect fit for 1000 NORTH Sarasota. We are confident that Alex Elshimy will help us continue to elevate the 1000 NORTH experience for our members and guests.”
1000 NORTH Sarasota will offer an unparalleled culinary experience, featuring prime steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal local ingredients. Members will enjoy creative appetizers, salads, and desserts, all paired with handcrafted cocktails, a selection of beers, and an extensive wine collection in a state-of-the-art wine room stocked with rare and premier vintages.
To request more information on membership, visit 1000NorthSarasota.com, or call (941) SRQ-1000.
1000 NORTH Sarasota
A celebration of modern American regional cuisine, 1000 NORTH Sarasota will be located in the BLVD building at 520 North Tamiami Trail.
