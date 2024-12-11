IronOrbit Achieves AICPA SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Sixth Consecutive Year
Anaheim Hills, CA, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- IronOrbit, recently recognized for the second consecutive year in Gartner’s® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (DaaS), proudly announces the completion of the AICPA SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type 2 audit—without exception—for the sixth consecutive year, reaffirming its leadership in secure, reliable cloud and managed IT services.
This accomplishment solidifies IronOrbit’s position as one of the few companies in the U.S. to successfully meet the rigorous standards of this audit, underscoring its commitment to security and availability.
The SOC 2 Type 2 audit is considered one of the most challenging certifications in the IT industry. Unlike the Type 1 audit, which evaluates controls at a single point in time, the Type 2 audit requires companies to demonstrate sustained operational excellence over an extended period. IronOrbit’s review, conducted by CyberGuard Compliance, spanned 12 months from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024.
SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a rare achievement. According to TechMD, "Only 5% of MSPs worldwide have attained SOC 2 Type 2 certification."
“Completing this audit without exceptions for six straight years is no small feat,” said James Elliot, CISO of IronOrbit. “This achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to protecting our clients with the highest standards of security and availability.”
Jim Jimenez, Managing Partner at CyberGuard Compliance, highlighted IronOrbit’s dedication:
“IronOrbit has demonstrated a high caliber of devotion to their business by applying robust internal controls that solidify the security and continuity of critical customer operations. The successful completion of this audit is a clear statement of client commitment.”
IronOrbit’s flagship solution, INFINITY Workspaces, showcases the company’s technological leadership. Powered by NVIDIA’s Industry-Leading RTX GPU Technology, INFINITY Workspaces deliver secure, high-performance environments for running resource-intensive applications, enabling seamless collaboration across dispersed teams.
About CyberGuard Compliance
CyberGuard Compliance specializes in IT security and compliance audits, conducting thousands globally. Their leadership team brings over 150 years of experience in IT and business operations, offering services such as SOC, ISO 27001 Certification, PCI Assessments, and more.
About IronOrbit
For over 25 years, IronOrbit has delivered tailored IT solutions, 24/7 US-based support, and exceptional customer experiences. As a trusted provider of secure cloud services, IronOrbit empowers businesses to confidently achieve digital transformation.
IronOrbit’s ongoing pursuit of excellence ensures its clients benefit from industry-leading performance, security, and reliability in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Learn more at www.ironorbit.com.
