First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Expands Their Pediatric Orthodontic Care with Invisalign and Advanced iTero Lumina Scanners
The Specialists of First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics introduce the newest Invisalign technology available. First Impressions is the first and only pediatric dental group in Wisconsin to offer the state-of-the-art iTero Lumina scanners, creating an extremely accurate and optimal treatment plan for patients.
Wausau, WI, January 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics (FID), a prominent pediatric dental provider in Wisconsin, has expanded its orthodontic services to include Invisalign® treatment for children and teens, supported by cutting-edge iTero Lumina scanners. This addition marks a significant step in delivering advanced orthodontic care to their patients throughout Wisconsin.
Invisalign offers a discreet, comfortable, and effective alternative to traditional braces. Utilizing custom-made, clear aligners, Invisalign enables improved oral hygiene as the aligners are removable, allowing more convenient brushing and flossing. It can also be worn during sports and other activities, making it easier for kids and teens to comfortably do the things they normally do. Invisalign has been shown to produce results in as little as six months, with fewer required visits to the orthodontist compared to traditional braces.
Supporting this service, First Impressions is now utilizing iTero Lumina scanners. These advanced scanners provide high-definition, photorealistic imaging with enhanced accuracy and speed, capturing detailed 5D models of patients' mouths. Designed with smaller, ergonomic scanner wands, the iTero Lumina ensures a comfortable experience for younger patients.
“Invisalign aligners are ideal for kids and teens, offering a virtually invisible and removable option for straightening teeth without the discomfort of wires and brackets," explains Dr. Jeff Foster, AAO Certified Orthodontist at First Impressions. "With our iTero Lumina scanners, we are able to create a 5D mirror image of the patient’s mouth and see every detail. This allows us to not only craft tailor-made aligners for our patients, but to identify problem areas easier as well as accurately track the patient’s progress throughout their orthodontic treatment.”
This new service is introduced alongside a limited-time offer of $1,500 off orthodontic treatment, including Invisalign and traditional braces. Patients can also benefit from a complimentary consultation with no obligation or referral required, making advanced orthodontic care more accessible to families. “Invisalign might cost less than patients expect,” says Dr. Jeff Foster, “and the team at First Impressions
wants to make it even more accessible.”
First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics has built its reputation on providing exceptional care tailored to children and teens, including specialized training in child psychology and behavior management. With multiple locations across Wisconsin, the practice offers end-to-end dental and orthodontic services.
First Impressions was voted Best Dentist in Marathon County 4 years in a row.
Patients can schedule a consultation at www.fidkids.com.
For more information, please contact:
Breanna Clifford, Marketing + Communications
Phone: 715.842.4649 | Email: breanna.clifford@fidkids.com
