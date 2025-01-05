First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Expands Their Pediatric Orthodontic Care with Invisalign and Advanced iTero Lumina Scanners

The Specialists of First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics introduce the newest Invisalign technology available. First Impressions is the first and only pediatric dental group in Wisconsin to offer the state-of-the-art iTero Lumina scanners, creating an extremely accurate and optimal treatment plan for patients.