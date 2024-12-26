Fileread Hiring Announcement: Justin Brownstone Joins as Strategic Partnerships Lead
Fileread has appointed Justin Brownstone as Strategic Partnerships Lead, bringing aboard a seasoned innovator at the intersection of law and technology.
New York, NY, December 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fileread has appointed Justin Brownstone as Strategic Partnerships Lead, bringing aboard a seasoned innovator at the intersection of law and technology. A former litigator at Quinn Emanuel and Miller Barondess LLP, Brownstone most recently served as Principal Product Manager at Lex Machina, following his role overseeing Product and Sales at Gavelytics (a legal analytics startup). This unique blend of legal practice and product leadership makes him ideally suited to drive Fileread's next chapter of growth.
In his new role, Brownstone will drive Fileread's business growth and product strategy for law firms and corporate clients in the discovery and litigation space. "When I saw their demo, I was stunned by how they've harnessed cutting-edge technology to transform litigation workflows," says Brownstone. "Fileread stands apart as the rare exception in the sea of LLMs - delivering practical, powerful results that actually work. It’s exactly the type of tool I wish I’d had when I practiced."
Founded in 2021 by Chan Koh, Freya Zhou and Daniel Hu, Fileread has caught Brownstone's attention with its ambitious vision. "They're not just solving today's document review challenges – they're reimagining how legal professionals work with facts throughout the entire litigation journey. This is the future of legal work, and I had to be part of it."
Brownstone holds a BA from Dartmouth College and a JD from UCLA School of Law.
