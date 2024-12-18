Fusionary Appoints John Tegner as Vice President of Strategy
Grand Rapids, MI, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fusionary, a leading business consulting and technology solutions provider, is thrilled to introduce John Tegner as the latest addition to its executive team. Tegner will take on the role of Vice President of Strategy, bringing with him more than two decades of executive leadership experience in global, publicly traded companies.
“I’m delighted to join the Fusionary team. Their experience, knowledge and passion for creating and delivering technology solutions that impact customer businesses is incredibly inspiring,” said Tegner.
As an ecommerce and marketing executive with over 20 years of experience, Tegner has a proven record of building and focusing teams that execute strategic goals and deliver results in global organizations such as Wolverine Worldwide and EssilorLuxottica.
In his capacity as VP of Strategy, Tegner will bring Fusionary’s customers his extensive insights, experience and knowledge to help them, along with the Fusionary team, define, implement and grow their companies with modern, performant technology solutions and best practices.
"We are thrilled to welcome John Tegner to the Fusionary team as our Vice President of Strategy. With over two decades of executive leadership experience in global companies, John's expertise in business strategy, e-commerce, technology solutions and marketing will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow. His proven track record aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge business consulting coupled with great technology solutions that drive our clients' success. We look forward to the insights and leadership John will bring to Fusionary and our clients," said Sam Kasgorgis President and CEO of Fusionary.
About Fusionary:
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Fusionary is a digital agency and software consulting firm specializing in digital commerce, digital strategy, business process automation, and tailored software development. At Fusionary, we specialize in headless and composable commerce, catering to the unique needs of businesses across B2B and B2C sectors. Our expertise extends beyond ecommerce to encompass UI/UX design, ensuring seamless and engaging user experiences. As a trusted advisor, we guide our clients through every step of their digital journey, from roadmap planning to execution, delivering tailored solutions that drive growth. We recognize the evolving landscape of ecommerce and understand the importance of flexibility, extensibility, and future-proofing for today's enterprises.
To learn more about Fusionary, please visit https://fusionary.com/contact.
“I’m delighted to join the Fusionary team. Their experience, knowledge and passion for creating and delivering technology solutions that impact customer businesses is incredibly inspiring,” said Tegner.
As an ecommerce and marketing executive with over 20 years of experience, Tegner has a proven record of building and focusing teams that execute strategic goals and deliver results in global organizations such as Wolverine Worldwide and EssilorLuxottica.
In his capacity as VP of Strategy, Tegner will bring Fusionary’s customers his extensive insights, experience and knowledge to help them, along with the Fusionary team, define, implement and grow their companies with modern, performant technology solutions and best practices.
"We are thrilled to welcome John Tegner to the Fusionary team as our Vice President of Strategy. With over two decades of executive leadership experience in global companies, John's expertise in business strategy, e-commerce, technology solutions and marketing will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow. His proven track record aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge business consulting coupled with great technology solutions that drive our clients' success. We look forward to the insights and leadership John will bring to Fusionary and our clients," said Sam Kasgorgis President and CEO of Fusionary.
About Fusionary:
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Fusionary is a digital agency and software consulting firm specializing in digital commerce, digital strategy, business process automation, and tailored software development. At Fusionary, we specialize in headless and composable commerce, catering to the unique needs of businesses across B2B and B2C sectors. Our expertise extends beyond ecommerce to encompass UI/UX design, ensuring seamless and engaging user experiences. As a trusted advisor, we guide our clients through every step of their digital journey, from roadmap planning to execution, delivering tailored solutions that drive growth. We recognize the evolving landscape of ecommerce and understand the importance of flexibility, extensibility, and future-proofing for today's enterprises.
To learn more about Fusionary, please visit https://fusionary.com/contact.
Contact
FusionaryContact
Jack Sarb
(616) 821-4665
https://fusionary.com/
Jack Sarb
(616) 821-4665
https://fusionary.com/
Categories