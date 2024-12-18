CFVI Announces the $1 Million Rashida A. Hodge Scholarship Fund: Empowering Future Leaders of the USVI
St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, NC, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands (CFVI) is thrilled to unveil the creation of the $1 million Rashida A. Hodge Scholarship Fund, established by St. Thomas native and CFVI board member Rashida A. Hodge. This transformative scholarship represents not just an investment in education but a bold commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders from the U.S. Virgin Islands.
This prestigious fund will offer a full undergraduate scholarship, covering tuition, housing and fees at North Carolina State University (NCSU), Hodge's alma mater, where she earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in industrial engineering. The scholarship provides a life-changing opportunity for deserving students from the U.S. Virgin Islands public school system.
Hodge’s Journey of Giving Back:
Hodge’s remarkable career journey—from her days as a Charlotte Amalie High School student to her current role as Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, where she leads the company’s Data and AI Customer Success Global Commercial Business—embodies the power of education. Before her tenure at Microsoft, Hodge spent 20 years at IBM, shaping her into the dynamic leader she is today.
In 2020, Hodge was named one of Fortune’s 40 Under 40 in technology. She was also named NC Tech Woman of the Year in 2021 and received the Triangle Business Journal’s Women in Business Award in 2022. She currently serves on NC State’s Board of Visitors and was selected to celebrate her fellow Wolfpack graduates by delivering the fall commencement address to the University's class of 2024 on December 14, 2024, at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, where she said, “Giving will forever be my positive disruption of choice.”
Reflecting on her decision to create the scholarship, Hodge remarked, "This endowment allows me to give Virgin Islanders an opportunity to further their education at the very place that was formative to my development and career. I do this in honor of my maternal grandmother, Ioline Hodge. It is her legacy of giving and faith that shaped me most. I think of who my grandmother could or would have been had she received opportunities for education and exposure. Because in every way, my success is her success. It is the legacy she started, and I am blessed to continue."
"This gift is my way of honoring the support that shaped my journey and ensures others have the same chance to succeed. Too often, those making significant contributions don't look like me, and I want to change that. This scholarship is not just about funding education; It’s about inspiring others to see themselves as contributors and leaders. That is the legacy I hope to build," she said.
A Transformative Gift for Virgin Islands Students:
The scholarship is open to graduates of U.S. Virgin Islands public high schools who have demonstrated academic excellence and financial need, and who have been accepted to NCSU. Recipients may renew the award for up to three additional years, provided they maintain a GPA of 3.25 and remain in good standing. This scholarship offers not just financial relief but the chance to transform their futures.
Empowering Dreams, Building Communities:
CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown underscored the significance of Hodge’s $1 million contribution. "Rashida’s extraordinary gift embodies the spirit of community and selflessness. Her commitment isn’t just about creating opportunities for individual students, it’s about strengthening the entire Virgin Islands community, one future leader at a time."
NCSU Welcomes Hodge’s Generosity:
"We are proud to have Rashida as an alumna of NC State," said NCSU's Chancellor, Dr. Randy Woodson. This scholarship fund will not only bring more exceptional students to our campus, but allow them to earn the uniquely impactful and hands-on education behind our Think and Do mindset."
Jon Westover, NCSU’s Associate Vice Provost and Director of Admissions, praised the scholarship, noting, “At NC State, scholarships do more than lower financial barriers; they bring diversity and talent to our campus. Rashida’s generosity will allow students from the Virgin Islands to bring their unique perspectives and talents to enrich our learning environment. We are deeply grateful.”
A Legacy of Educational Support:
Since launching its scholarship program in 1996, CFVI has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships to U.S. Virgin Islands students pursuing higher education. The establishment of the Rashida A. Hodge Scholarship Fund continues this tradition of investing in the territory’s youth.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have Rashida as part of our CFVI family,” said Baecher-Brown. “Her vision and generosity set a powerful example of what it means to give back, and we hope this inspires others to follow in her footsteps.”
Application Information:
The inaugural Rashida A. Hodge Scholarship will be awarded for the 2025-2026 academic year, and annually thereafter. Applications will open in March 2025, with a submission deadline in May.
For more information about establishing a new scholarship fund or supporting U.S. Virgin Islands students through donations to CFVI’s scholarship programs, please contact general.info@cfvi.net or visit https://cfvi.net/Scholarships.
Note to Media: Rashida is currently on St. Thomas until January 15 and available for print, radio, and TV interviews in-person or remotely. Please contact Sean Liphard at seanl@cfvi.net to schedule.
