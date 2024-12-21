Mike Ferry’s Annual Toy Drive: a Season of Giving and Community Impact
The Mike Ferry Organization’s annual Toy Drive was a huge success, collecting over 300 toys for children and families in need. Real estate professionals and community members came together to support The Ronald McDonald House in Anaheim and UMC Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas. Sabrina Ferry, President of the organization, highlighted the power of community and giving back. This event reinforces the organization’s commitment to making a positive impact during the holiday season and beyond.
Las Vegas, NV, December 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Mike Ferry Organization recently concluded its annual Toy Drive, an event that continues to bring joy and holiday cheer to children and families in need. This year’s drive was a resounding success, with Real Estate professionals and community members coming together to make a meaningful difference for those in need while learning from Mike Ferry, the Global Leader in Real Estate coaching and training.
Mike Ferry’s Toy Drive, an annual holiday tradition, once again brought together Real Estate professionals to spread joy to children of all ages. With generous donations of over 300 toys, the event provides a festive season for numerous children and their families through The Ronald McDonald House in Anaheim, California and UMC Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event aimed to create a sense of warmth and celebration for families facing challenges, ensuring that each child had the opportunity to experience the magic of the season. “Mike Ferry’s Toy Drive is more than just an event — it’s a reminder of the power of community and the importance of giving back,” said Sabrina Ferry, President of the Mike Ferry Organization. “This year, we witnessed the incredible generosity of the great Real Estate agents that we work with to bring joy to countless children and families. Through this annual tradition, the Mike Ferry Organization is able to make a positive impact in our community during the holiday season and beyond.”
The Mike Ferry Organization’s dedication to community support and giving back remains central to its mission. The success of this year’s Toy Drive is a testament to the commitment and spirit of those who participated, demonstrating that the power of community can transform the holiday season for those in need.
The Mike Ferry Organization looks forward to building on this momentum and continuing to make a positive impact in the years to come.
Contact: Lizzy Seitz
Social Media Coordinator
The Mike Ferry Organization
7220 S. Cimarron Road, 3rd Floor
Las Vegas, NV 89113
(800) 448-0647 Ext. 5240
www.MikeFerry.com
About the Mike Ferry Organization:
With almost 50 years in the real estate industry, the Mike Ferry Organization is a leading provider of Real Estate coaching and training. Dedicated to helping Real Estate professionals reach their full potential, the organization empowers individuals and teams with the tools, strategies, and support needed to succeed in the competitive market.
