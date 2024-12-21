Mike Ferry’s Annual Toy Drive: a Season of Giving and Community Impact

The Mike Ferry Organization’s annual Toy Drive was a huge success, collecting over 300 toys for children and families in need. Real estate professionals and community members came together to support The Ronald McDonald House in Anaheim and UMC Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas. Sabrina Ferry, President of the organization, highlighted the power of community and giving back. This event reinforces the organization’s commitment to making a positive impact during the holiday season and beyond.