Au Secours Salon Spa Offers Custom Wigs to Those with Hair Loss Due to Any Auto Immune Disease… Promoting the DIY DeGlam Maintenance Kit
Prince George's Co. Hair Stylist Opened Her Salon — Inside a Walmart in Clinton, Maryland. 2 years going strong DeJuan Burns' salon, Au Secours Salon Spa, offers services that are unique to the community. A one stop shop. A Salon spa boutique that offers services that are unique to the community.
Clinton, MD, January 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For years, DeJuan Burns, of Prince George’s County, has created free wigs for women living with hair loss due to cancer, alopecia or other autoimmune diseases through a program that most people don’t know about. She also launched her own product line in 2018 that promotes hair growth and was selling it on Walmart’s website when the company offered her, her own store inside the Clinton Walmart. She’s recently incorporated a DIY DeGlam Maintenance kit that you can put on a monthly auto-ship to maintain growing healthy hair. This kit includes Sulfate free shampoo, conditioner, hair growth oil which is all natural.
Stylist to the stars, DeJuan Burns is proud to announce the second anniversary of her salon, Au Secours Salon spa, located inside Walmart in Clinton, Maryland. Since its inception, Au Secours Salon Spa has redefined salon services by offering an exceptional range of hair care, styling, and wellness services conveniently under one roof.
DeJuan, known for her innovative approaches and trendsetting styles, has successfully transformed Au Secours Salon Spa into a go-to destination for beauty enthusiasts and everyday customers alike. The salon’s unique membership program allows clients to enjoy exclusive benefits, including discounts on services, early access to new treatments, and personalized hair care consultations.
In addition to membership offerings, Au Secours Salon Spa prides itself on its diverse package deals. These curated experiences are designed to cater to various needs, whether clients are preparing for a special occasion or seeking routine care and maintenance. Check out Dr Glam Maintenance Kit, this is your monthly routine for healthy growing hair. The salon's dedication to providing exceptional customer service and high-quality treatments ensures that every client feels valued and pampered.
“I am incredibly grateful for the support of our community and the amazing team at Au Secours Salon Spa,” said DeJuan Burns. “We’re not just a salon; we’re a one-stop shop for all beauty needs, and our packages and membership options make it easier for everyone to look and feel their best.”
To celebrate this milestone, Au Secours Salon Spa will be hosting an anniversary event soon, featuring promotional discounts, giveaways, and a chance for customers to meet DeJuan Burns and the talented team behind AuSecours Salon Spa.
Join them in celebrating two and a half years of beauty, community, and exceptional service in Clinton, Maryland. For more information about Au Secours Salon Spa, membership options, and upcoming events, please visit their website.
About DeJuan Burns and Au Secours Salon Spa
DeJuan Burns is a renowned celebrity stylist known for her work with high-profile clients in the entertainment industry. Her dedication to beauty and wellness is embodied in Au Secours Salon Spa, which focuses on delivering affordable, high-quality services to the local community. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Au Secours Salon Spa is redefining the salon experience. She also has a non profit organization called Au Secours Beauty Entrepreneurship Program focusing on beauty entrepreneurship training, mentorship, and support.
For interviews, media inquiries, or additional information, please contact D. Burns at 202-802-3098 or yourglamdoctor@gmail.com
DeJuan is a Stylist to the stars and has done hair for the casts of comedy, and a host of other locals and celebrities.
DeJuan feels it’s important to educate clients about taking care of their hair in between salon visits; healthy hair care should continue beyond the salon. She presently operates her own salon inside Walmart located in Clinton, Maryland and is also a traveling stylist for the stars.
She continues to enhance her skills through ongoing education, seminars, and one-one-one training sessions with top industry professionals. She absolutely loves her field of work--it's a great feeling for her to help women LOVE their hair, whether it grows from their own scalp or not.
She attends several events throughout the year to brand herself in more ways than one such as the American Red Cross, and more. DeJuan feels that women should be able to receive private services if needed when getting their hair done. She offers private appointments with very little to no waiting time, because DeJuan realizes that a clients’ time is precious. She does not overbook appointments, since that could result in long waiting times.
She gives some of her free time to do free services for the Veterans with hair loss and cancer.
She also gives her time to the American Red Cross for Breast Cancer Awareness and other organizations. She has also contracted with the many Community entities to offer free wigs to those diagnosed with hair loss and cancer. DeJuan has started her Non Profit organization called Au Secours Inc, which provides disadvantaged women, and teens and those with domestics abuse guidance, who would love to learn beautification services and how to become an entrepreneur and reach the level she did. DeJuan is also taping for her Podcast/Reality Show and has franchising options her mobile salon on wheels.
DeJuan was featured amongst others for Black History Month on Fox 5 DC for Young Leaders of Today Black History Series. She is an icon to many.
