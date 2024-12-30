Concierge Care Advisors Welcomes Shane Bray to Its Advisory Board
Concierge Care Advisors welcomes Shane Bray to its Advisory Board, bolstering its mission to enhance senior care through innovation and personalized solutions. With expertise in healthcare, technology, and customer experience, Bray’s leadership will drive advancements in service delivery, ensuring tailored support for seniors and families. His appointment underscores Concierge Care Advisors' commitment to excellence in navigating the complexities of aging with compassion and innovation.
Seattle, WA, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Concierge Care Advisors, Washington's leading senior care and transitions agency, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Shane Bray to its Advisory Board. This strategic addition highlights the organization's commitment to advancing the senior care experience through innovative solutions and exceptional service.
"Shane Bray brings invaluable expertise in customer experience and digital product strategy, which aligns perfectly with our mission of providing tailored support to seniors and their families," says Marc Lilly, CEO of Concierge Care Advisors. "His unique blend of clinical healthcare experience and technological prowess positions Concierge Care Advisors to further enhance the quality of care and service we offer, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the senior care advisory sector."
The Concierge Care Advisory Board is composed of an exceptional team of medical professionals and industry leaders, including Dr. Brian Ferris and Dr. Alex De Moraes. From cutting-edge clinical insights to transformative customer experience strategies, the Advisory Board ensures every solution delivered is rooted in innovation, compassion, and excellence.
Shane Bray's distinguished career spans clinical healthcare and digital innovation. After earning his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Neumont University, Shane embarked on a path that began as a Combat Medic and Clinical Trauma Nurse in the United States Air Force, instilling in him a profound dedication to patient care. His technical expertise as a full-stack software developer and technical business strategist has enabled him to drive large-scale transformations in healthcare organizations, enhancing patient and customer experiences.
Notably, Bray played a pivotal role in developing the nation’s largest Individual Health Insurance Marketplace and spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives like RxProfiler® and ProviderProfiler®, transforming healthcare access for millions. His leadership in multimillion-dollar CX and digital transformations, including the integration of platforms for Customer Relationship Management (CRM), workflow automation, cloud infrastructure, customer experience (CX), and most recently healthcare data interoperability platforms like EPIC and bWell, has redefined standards in service delivery.
As Chief Experience & Digital Product Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Shane created teams dedicated to enhancing healthcare interoperability and optimizing member self-service tools, all while fostering a customer-centric organizational culture recognized nationally for excellence in CX innovation. His thought leadership has earned him invitations to speak at renowned conferences such as Oracle Open World PegaWorld, Slalom’s R4, Forrester CX, Genesys, and AHIP.
"Our elderly are among the most vulnerable in our society, often facing a confusing and frustrating journey as they navigate the complexities of aging. Joining the Concierge Care Advisory Board is an exciting opportunity to combine my passion for technology with my dedication to improving the lives of seniors. By focusing on their unique needs and creating innovative solutions, we can make a lasting impact on the well-being and care of our aging population," states Bray.
Learn more about the Concierge Care Advisory Board here.
About Concierge Care Advisors
Concierge Care Advisors simplifies the complexities of senior care transitions—from independent living and assisted living to in-home skilled care and nursing homes. As the Pacific Northwest’s leading senior care experts, our certified Senior Living Advisors help families find the right care solutions at no cost. Learn more at https://conciergecareadvisors.com/ or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter/X.
"Shane Bray brings invaluable expertise in customer experience and digital product strategy, which aligns perfectly with our mission of providing tailored support to seniors and their families," says Marc Lilly, CEO of Concierge Care Advisors. "His unique blend of clinical healthcare experience and technological prowess positions Concierge Care Advisors to further enhance the quality of care and service we offer, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the senior care advisory sector."
The Concierge Care Advisory Board is composed of an exceptional team of medical professionals and industry leaders, including Dr. Brian Ferris and Dr. Alex De Moraes. From cutting-edge clinical insights to transformative customer experience strategies, the Advisory Board ensures every solution delivered is rooted in innovation, compassion, and excellence.
Shane Bray's distinguished career spans clinical healthcare and digital innovation. After earning his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Neumont University, Shane embarked on a path that began as a Combat Medic and Clinical Trauma Nurse in the United States Air Force, instilling in him a profound dedication to patient care. His technical expertise as a full-stack software developer and technical business strategist has enabled him to drive large-scale transformations in healthcare organizations, enhancing patient and customer experiences.
Notably, Bray played a pivotal role in developing the nation’s largest Individual Health Insurance Marketplace and spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives like RxProfiler® and ProviderProfiler®, transforming healthcare access for millions. His leadership in multimillion-dollar CX and digital transformations, including the integration of platforms for Customer Relationship Management (CRM), workflow automation, cloud infrastructure, customer experience (CX), and most recently healthcare data interoperability platforms like EPIC and bWell, has redefined standards in service delivery.
As Chief Experience & Digital Product Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Shane created teams dedicated to enhancing healthcare interoperability and optimizing member self-service tools, all while fostering a customer-centric organizational culture recognized nationally for excellence in CX innovation. His thought leadership has earned him invitations to speak at renowned conferences such as Oracle Open World PegaWorld, Slalom’s R4, Forrester CX, Genesys, and AHIP.
"Our elderly are among the most vulnerable in our society, often facing a confusing and frustrating journey as they navigate the complexities of aging. Joining the Concierge Care Advisory Board is an exciting opportunity to combine my passion for technology with my dedication to improving the lives of seniors. By focusing on their unique needs and creating innovative solutions, we can make a lasting impact on the well-being and care of our aging population," states Bray.
Learn more about the Concierge Care Advisory Board here.
About Concierge Care Advisors
Concierge Care Advisors simplifies the complexities of senior care transitions—from independent living and assisted living to in-home skilled care and nursing homes. As the Pacific Northwest’s leading senior care experts, our certified Senior Living Advisors help families find the right care solutions at no cost. Learn more at https://conciergecareadvisors.com/ or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter/X.
Contact
Concierge Care AdvisorsContact
Heather Souve, General Manager
360-306-0021
https://conciergecareadvisors.com/
Heather Souve, General Manager
360-306-0021
https://conciergecareadvisors.com/
Categories