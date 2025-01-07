Springs Fireplace Hot Sauce and Salsa Spice Up the 2025 Scovie Awards with Two Prestigious Wins
Springs Fireplace, an culinary brand rooted in global inspiration and local craftsmanship, has ignited the fiery foods scene by earning two coveted ribbons at the 2025 Scovie Awards. The annual competition, recognized as the pinnacle of spicy excellence, awarded Springs Fireplace’s Salsa Roja and Tesuque Hot Sauce third-place honors in their respective categories. The accolades underscore Springs Fireplace's growing acclaim in the flavor-forward food scene.
East Hampton, NY, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Award-Winning Sauces That Transport You
Springs Fireplace’s Salsa Roja was celebrated for its artful balance of bold spice and authentic taste, offering a savory depth that evokes the culinary traditions of its origins. Meanwhile, the Tesuque Hot Sauce was praised for its vibrant, fruity heat and the unique complexity of its rare chili — a tribute to the pueblo that inspired its creation.
Each sauce is made with peppers grown on Springs Fireplace’s East Hampton farm, reflecting a philosophy of “Farm to Bottle” that combines sustainability with an appreciation for global flavors. The rare and uncommon peppers used in these sauces carry the legacy of the farmers who cultivate them, weaving together a tapestry of flavors that tell stories from around the world.
Global Flavors, Local Craftsmanship
Springs Fireplace was born out of a desire to connect people through food. From their travels to far-flung corners of the globe, Co-Founders Greg Kessler and Lauren Jarvis developed a deep appreciation for the cultural significance of peppers and their transformative role in cuisine. Their hot sauces and spices invite customers to embark on their own flavorful journeys, exploring the vibrant heat and rich stories behind every ingredient.
“Food has the power to transport us,” said Greg. “When you taste our sauces, like a good story, you’re not just enjoying the heat — you’re being taken somewhere new.”
About the Scovie Awards
The 2025 Scovie Awards drew 965 entries from 169 companies across 35 U.S. states and 14 countries, including England, Hungary, Germany, Canada, and Australia. Mark Masker, producer of the Scovie Awards, noted the high caliber of this year’s competition: “It’s a testament to the incredible creativity and skill of the participants that so many entries stood out in a crowded field.”
The Scovie Awards are organized by Sunbelt Shows, Inc., producers of the National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show. The upcoming show will take place from February 28 to March 2, 2025.
Join the Journey
Springs Fireplace invites you to discover their award-winning sauces and spices, available for purchase online at www.springsfireplace.com or on Amazon. Each bottle is an invitation to savor the flavors of cultures far and wide, all crafted with care on their East Hampton farm. Taste the story. Share the tale. Keep the adventure alive.
Contact
