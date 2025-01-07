Springs Fireplace Hot Sauce and Salsa Spice Up the 2025 Scovie Awards with Two Prestigious Wins

Springs Fireplace, an culinary brand rooted in global inspiration and local craftsmanship, has ignited the fiery foods scene by earning two coveted ribbons at the 2025 Scovie Awards. The annual competition, recognized as the pinnacle of spicy excellence, awarded Springs Fireplace’s Salsa Roja and Tesuque Hot Sauce third-place honors in their respective categories. The accolades underscore Springs Fireplace's growing acclaim in the flavor-forward food scene.