HR Leaders Reveal Surprising Hiring Trends Holding Schools Back in Education
Bchex has released 2024 Recruitment and Retention in Education: Navigating the Challenges with Expert Insights, a report based on a survey of 200 school district HR leaders. Key findings include teacher burnout as the top staffing issue, nearly 19% of new teachers leaving within three years, and mentorship programs reducing turnover to 9%.
Charlotte, NC, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- What’s driving teacher turnover, and how can schools adapt? A new report from Bchex, a leader in HR solutions, reveals the critical challenges HR leaders in education face when recruiting and retaining teachers in today’s competitive landscape.
Titled "2024 Recruitment and Retention in Education: Navigating the Challenges with Expert Insights," the report captures the consensus among HR leaders on the root causes of staffing issues and highlights proven practices making a difference in some districts.
Based on a survey of 200 HR and hiring managers in school districts across the U.S., the report offers a compelling snapshot of the key pressures reshaping K-12 hiring and retention efforts.
Key Insights From the Report
Teacher Burnout is the #1 Challenge: 69% of HR leaders cite burnout as the leading cause of staffing issues, underscoring the toll of increasing workloads and stress on educators.
- Turnover Rates Remain High: Nearly 19% of new teachers leave their positions within three years, a loss that stretches district resources thin.
- Mentorship Programs Work: Districts with mentorship programs see a dramatic drop in new teacher turnover, with rates falling to just 9%.
- Diversity in Hiring: 70% of HR leaders report a rise in applicants from non-traditional backgrounds, reflecting a shift in how districts are addressing teacher shortages.
“This report shines a light on the shared experiences of HR leaders in education,” said Ken Monroe, CEO of Bchex. “It’s not just about challenges—it’s about identifying what’s working and where we need to focus our efforts moving forward.”
The Power of Understanding Trends
The report emphasizes the importance of consensus among HR leaders on key issues like burnout, retention strategies, and hiring practices. By understanding these shared challenges and points of success, school districts can better navigate the pressures of staffing in an increasingly competitive market.
About the Report
Commissioned by Bchex, 2024 Recruitment and Retention in Education reflects the insights of HR professionals nationwide. The findings spotlight the biggest challenges in K-12 staffing and offer valuable context to guide conversations about hiring and retention in the education sector. You can download the full report here.
