EVSTAR Partners with Evolved EV Charging to Offer Comprehensive Underwritten Warranty Protection for EV Charging Stations
Ashburn, VA, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EVSTAR, a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator offering an underwritten extended warranty Program that protects EV chargers, has partnered with Evolved EV Charging, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging station sales, project design, engineering, and installation for multi-family properties, businesses, and fleets, has partnered with. This collaboration aims to provide businesses and property owners with long-term, reliable protection for their EV charging infrastructure, reducing unexpected costs and minimizing downtime.
As the demand for Electric Vehicles grows, reliable charging infrastructure is essential. Evolved EV Charging is committed to delivering customized, sustainable solutions tailored to the unique needs of clients, including consultation, installation, and ongoing support. However, the company has identified a gap in the market for dependable, scalable solutions for multi-family properties and fleet operators, where service and long-term maintenance planning have often been inconsistent.
Through the new warranty program, underwritten by an A+-rated insurance company, Evolved EV Charging and EVSTAR offer comprehensive protection for key components of EV charging stations, ensuring that clients' investments are safeguarded from unforeseen repair costs. This program builds on Evolved EV’s focus on innovation and customer care, providing peace of mind and operational efficiency for businesses and property owners as they transition to a cleaner, electrified future.
“Partnering with EVSTAR enhances the value we offer to our clients,” said Evan Stone, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Evolved EV Charging. “Their expertise in extended warranty services aligns perfectly with our mission to provide reliable, tailored solutions that support long-term sustainability goals. Together, we’re helping businesses and communities navigate the shift to electrification with confidence.”
About Evolved EV Charging
Evolved EV Charging is a pioneer in providing end-to-end electric vehicle charging solutions, specifically designed for multi-family properties, businesses, and fleet operators. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Evolved EV Charging offers tailored solutions that include consultation, installation, and ongoing support. Their commitment to providing high-quality, customized EV charging infrastructure helps organizations transition smoothly toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.
About EVSTAR
EVSTAR is a trusted leader in renewable energy services and warranty administration. As a national service provider, EVSTAR offers industry-leading extended warranty programs that protect and support EV charging infrastructure. Their dedication to quality, reliability, and customer care has made them a key partner for businesses seeking to ensure the longevity and performance of their EV charging stations.
