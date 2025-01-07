Blink Device Company Celebrates Record-Breaking Year with Gratitude to Customers and Colleagues
Blink Device Company expresses heartfelt gratitude to their exceptional customers and colleagues for making 2024 a record-breaking year. Key achievements illustrate Blink's commitment to advancing quantitative neuromuscular monitoring through innovation. “Our success is a reflection of the support of our customers, their commitment to improving patient care, and to the hard work of our outstanding team,” stated CEO Justin Hulvershorn, MD, PhD.
Seattle, WA, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Blink Device Company extends its heartfelt gratitude to their exceptional customers and colleagues worldwide for making 2024 another record-breaking year! They are excited to share key achievements that demonstrate their commitment to advancing quantitative neuromuscular monitoring through innovation.
Investment in Research and Development: Blink tripled the size of their engineering team to accelerate development of the TwitchView® product pipeline, positioning themselves to meet the evolving needs of their customers and sustain their commitment to innovation in patient safety.
Expansion of Sales and Clinical Team: The field team has more than doubled in size, enabling Blink to meet increasing demand from new hospitals while continuing to provide comprehensive training and support to their existing clinical partners.
Global Reach: Blink has substantially expanded their global presence, enabling them to better serve a broader community of healthcare professionals.
Remarkable Growth in Pediatric Population: The TwitchView® pediatric electrode sales have surged by an astonishing 500%, underscoring customer commitment to improving pediatric care and validating Blink's investment in creating a reliable system for quantitative monitoring in this difficult-to-monitor population.
Top Hospitals Partnership: Blink added 12 more of the Top 100 U.S. Hospitals and their affiliated systems to their customer base affirming the trust placed in their products by leading healthcare institutions.
Data Integration: Over 90% of Blink's customers have successfully integrated TwitchView® Systems data into their electronic health records. This integration reinforces TwitchView® quantitative monitoring as a standard of care, improving the management of neuromuscular blocking drugs and leading to better patient outcomes.
“As we celebrate these significant milestones, we reaffirm our commitment to providing quantitative neuromuscular monitoring solutions that clinicians trust and rely on,” stated CEO Justin Hulvershorn, MD, PhD. “Our success is a reflection of the support of our customers, their commitment to improving patient care, and to the hard work of our outstanding team.”
For more information, please email Elise Hyman at elise.hyman@blinkdc.com or visit www.blinkdc/twitchview.
Blink Device Company produces the TwitchView® System, an electromyographic (EMG) monitor clinically proven to enable the effective management of neuromuscular blocking drugs and eliminate residual neuromuscular blockade. The user-friendly design includes easy-to-place electrodes for infant, pediatric, and adult patients, robust hardware, and EMR integration. Headquartered in Seattle, Blink Device Company is a recognized expert in the field of quantitative Train-of-Four (TOF) monitoring.
