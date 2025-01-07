Blink Device Company Celebrates Record-Breaking Year with Gratitude to Customers and Colleagues

Blink Device Company expresses heartfelt gratitude to their exceptional customers and colleagues for making 2024 a record-breaking year. Key achievements illustrate Blink's commitment to advancing quantitative neuromuscular monitoring through innovation. “Our success is a reflection of the support of our customers, their commitment to improving patient care, and to the hard work of our outstanding team,” stated CEO Justin Hulvershorn, MD, PhD.