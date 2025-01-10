Bench International Celebrates 50 Years of Transforming Life Sciences Leadership
San Diego, CA, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bench International, the longest-serving woman-founded executive search firm in life sciences, is proud to celebrate its 50th Anniversary, marking five decades of shaping transformative leadership in the industry. This milestone will be commemorated at a special gala event next week in San Francisco, during the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. Bench International invites members of the media to attend this landmark event as we honor our remarkable legacy and visionary commitment to the future of executive leadership.
For the past five decades, Bench International has been a leader in executive search within the life sciences sector, going beyond traditional practices to identify and place transformative leadership talent that drives innovation and accelerates growth. Over the years, the firm has expanded its expertise to include board services, talent mapping, and gap analysis, all while continuing to lead in building diverse and inclusive leadership teams. Through these services, Bench International has pioneered efforts to drive innovation, advance global health, and help clients navigate an ever-evolving industry landscape.
“Celebrating 50 years is a testament to our legacy of cultivating transformative leadership in biotech, healthcare, and life sciences,” said Denise (DeeDee) DeMan, Founder, Chairman & CEO, and Chair, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. “From our humble beginnings to a global presence, Bench International has been at the forefront of championing diversity, fostering innovation, and delivering unparalleled results for our clients and the patients they serve. Together, we will continue to shape the future of executive search with integrity, vision, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”
Milestones and Achievements
· Innovative Programs: Bench International’s groundbreaking initiatives, such as the Bank of Women® (2021) and the Bank of Inclusion™ (2024), advance diversity and equity by increasing leadership opportunities for underrepresented populations.
· Pioneering Industry Impact: Bench International has played a critical role in shaping leadership in life sciences, including building R&D and post-doctoral programs for companies like Pfizer, supporting environmental recovery efforts during the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill, and advancing healthcare innovation through partnerships with leading organizations such as Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson.
· Proven Results: Bench International’s executive placements have contributed to over $150 billion in client exits, with a 98% project completion rate and a 75% five-year retention rate.
Looking Ahead
As Bench International celebrates this milestone, it remains committed to innovation, diversity, and equity in life sciences leadership. The firm aims to expand its global impact, shaping the next generation of executives in biotech, healthcare, and beyond.
About Bench International
Bench International is celebrating 50 years as the longest-serving woman-founded executive search firm in life sciences and healthcare. Specializing in executive search, board services, talent mapping, and gap analysis, Bench is dedicated to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion. Bench’s pioneering initiatives, such as the Bank of Women®—which features over 1,770 Ready-Now women leaders—and the Bank of Inclusion™, a comprehensive framework dedicated to advancing diversity across all underrepresented populations, underscore its commitment to shaping diverse leadership.
With a proven history of over $150 billion in successful client exits and a 98% project completion rate, Bench International continues to lead globally in placing top talent. Notably, 49% of placements in the last five years were women and individuals from historically underrepresented communities. Bench’s clients benefit from its inclusive strategies, exceptional talent network, and unwavering focus on driving growth, innovation, and shareholder value.
For more information, visit www.benchinternational.com.
Media Registration
To register for the event or inquire further, please reach out to Emily Daniele at 267-222-0763 or via email at edaniele@benchinternational.com.
Emily Daniele
267-222-0763
https://benchinternational.com/
