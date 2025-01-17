Stoneforge Consulting Group Announces Innovative Business Consulting Solutions for Small to Medium Enterprises
Stoneforge Consulting Group in Sarasota, FL, unveils its enhanced Business Consulting Service tailored for small-to-medium enterprises. Focused on sustainable growth, it offers Virtual CFO Services, Business Growth Consulting, and Financial Management, addressing cash flow, risk, sales execution, and long-term planning. Leveraging its proprietary Five I’s Framework — Instinct, Insight, Intention, Implementation, and Inspection — Stoneforge ensures actionable strategies and efficient execution.
Sarasota, FL, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stoneforge Consulting Group is excited to announce a refined Business Consulting Service, designed specifically for small-to-medium businesses aiming for sustainable growth. This comprehensive service provides expert guidance in Virtual CFO Services, Business Growth Consulting, and Financial Management, supporting clients with essential needs such as cash flow management, risk reduction, sales execution, and long-term business planning.
Stoneforge brings a fresh, holistic, action-oriented approach through its proprietary Five I’s Framework, which guides clients through five stages: Instinct, Insight, Intention, Implementation, and Inspection & Improvement. This structured framework ensures that every idea is validated, that stakeholders are fully committed, and that initiatives are executed effectively, driving rapid and iterative success.
In today’s fast-paced market, small businesses often face financial challenges that can impede growth. Stoneforge’s unique consulting approach combines data-driven insights with tailored growth strategies, addressing each client’s specific needs with precision. By building on clients’ foundational strengths, the Five I’s Framework enhances financial and operational strategies, ensuring efficient execution and empowering businesses to navigate complex financial landscapes with confidence.
Stoneforge’s commitment to excellence is highlighted by recent partnerships with local financial institutions and glowing client testimonials. “We’re thrilled to offer scalable, impactful financial strategies to businesses that need the right guidance for efficient growth,” said James and Kristina Walls, Founders of Stoneforge Consulting Group. “We’re especially excited to help business owners work smarter — achieving more in less time and with less stress, while fostering sustainable growth. Equally important to us is giving them the time back to spend with family and loved ones. Too many business owners are putting in 60+ hours a week, and our mission is to help them reclaim that time in a positive way.”
Ready to elevate your business strategy? Visit stoneforgegroup.com or book a consultation today.
Media Contact:
Stoneforge Consulting Group
Email: contact@stoneforgegroup.com
Location: Sarasota, FL (Serving clients nationwide)
Stoneforge brings a fresh, holistic, action-oriented approach through its proprietary Five I’s Framework, which guides clients through five stages: Instinct, Insight, Intention, Implementation, and Inspection & Improvement. This structured framework ensures that every idea is validated, that stakeholders are fully committed, and that initiatives are executed effectively, driving rapid and iterative success.
In today’s fast-paced market, small businesses often face financial challenges that can impede growth. Stoneforge’s unique consulting approach combines data-driven insights with tailored growth strategies, addressing each client’s specific needs with precision. By building on clients’ foundational strengths, the Five I’s Framework enhances financial and operational strategies, ensuring efficient execution and empowering businesses to navigate complex financial landscapes with confidence.
Stoneforge’s commitment to excellence is highlighted by recent partnerships with local financial institutions and glowing client testimonials. “We’re thrilled to offer scalable, impactful financial strategies to businesses that need the right guidance for efficient growth,” said James and Kristina Walls, Founders of Stoneforge Consulting Group. “We’re especially excited to help business owners work smarter — achieving more in less time and with less stress, while fostering sustainable growth. Equally important to us is giving them the time back to spend with family and loved ones. Too many business owners are putting in 60+ hours a week, and our mission is to help them reclaim that time in a positive way.”
Ready to elevate your business strategy? Visit stoneforgegroup.com or book a consultation today.
Media Contact:
Stoneforge Consulting Group
Email: contact@stoneforgegroup.com
Location: Sarasota, FL (Serving clients nationwide)
Contact
Stoneforge Consulting GroupContact
James and Kristina Walls
(941) 231-1971
www.stoneforgegroup.com
James and Kristina Walls
(941) 231-1971
www.stoneforgegroup.com
Categories