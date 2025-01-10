Uncap Named Shopify Premier Partner, Going All-In on B2B Ecommerce in 2025
Uncap has been named a Shopify Premier Partner, upgrading from its Shopify Plus agency status. This milestone highlights its leadership in transforming eCommerce for manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers. In 2025, Uncap is going all-in on B2B commerce, offering tailored storefronts, hybrid solutions, and advanced integrations. With new tools like integERP for ERP integration and streamPIM for catalog management, Uncap is driving digital transformation for underserved industries.
Chicago, IL, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shopify has officially named Uncap a Premier Partner, upgrading its status from a Shopify Plus agency. This prestigious recognition highlights Uncap’s exceptional expertise and leadership in transforming eCommerce for manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers.
As Uncap steps into 2025, the agency is doubling down on its commitment to B2B commerce. With a track record of successful replatforming projects for companies like SouthernCarlson, ULE Group, Trulife, Bissell, WeldingStore, and Ajinomoto, Uncap has consistently helped traditional businesses modernize their operations through Shopify’s powerful tools.
“We are honored to be named a Shopify Premier Partner, a milestone that validates the work we’ve done and the direction we’re heading,” said Denis Dyli, Founder of Uncap. “We’re going all in on B2B eCommerce because these companies—often overlooked and underserved—deserve world-class solutions that make their businesses thrive in the digital era.”
A Focus on B2B Innovation
Uncap’s exclusive focus on B2B commerce positions it as a leader in the Shopify ecosystem for complex eCommerce needs. From tailored storefronts and hybrid B2B/B2C solutions to private portals and advanced integrations, Uncap offers end-to-end services designed to empower suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors.
Introducing integERP and streamPIM
In addition to its Shopify development services, Uncap is tackling two critical challenges for B2B businesses: ERP integration and product data management.
integERP: A Shopify-embedded app designed to connect Shopify with legacy ERP systems, offering efficient, cost-effective automation for syncing workflows and data.
streamPIM: A solution for managing massive product catalogs, combining technology with expert teams to enrich and optimize product data for businesses with thousands—or millions—of SKUs.
Why B2B Matters
B2B companies often face unique challenges, including complex pricing structures, large catalogs, and integration with legacy systems. Uncap’s focus on these “unsexy” industries—such as industrial products and commercial suppliers—reflects its commitment to bringing the benefits of digital transformation to underserved markets.
“Our mission is to help these businesses not only adapt but excel in a rapidly changing digital landscape,” said Mike Gojcaj, Head of Client Services at Uncap. “We’ve seen firsthand the incredible results when B2B companies embrace the power of Shopify, and we’re excited to lead the way as a Premier Partner.”
About Uncap
Uncap is a Shopify Premier Partner and leading digital commerce agency specializing in B2B solutions for suppliers, distributors, and manufacturers. With expertise in advanced integrations, large-scale catalog management, and custom eCommerce development, Uncap is dedicated to transforming traditional businesses through cutting-edge digital solutions.
Contact
Denis Dyli
(312) 469-0944
www.uncap.com
8770 West Bryn Mawr Ave.
Suite 1300
Chicago, IL 60631
