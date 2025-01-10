Uncap Named Shopify Premier Partner, Going All-In on B2B Ecommerce in 2025

Uncap has been named a Shopify Premier Partner, upgrading from its Shopify Plus agency status. This milestone highlights its leadership in transforming eCommerce for manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers. In 2025, Uncap is going all-in on B2B commerce, offering tailored storefronts, hybrid solutions, and advanced integrations. With new tools like integERP for ERP integration and streamPIM for catalog management, Uncap is driving digital transformation for underserved industries.