Elisabeth Bernhardt Selected as a Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
San Diego, CA, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elisabeth Bernhardt of San Diego, California, has been selected as a Woman of the Month For December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of graphic design/printing/marketing.
About Elisabeth Bernhardt
Elisabeth Bernhardt is the business owner of Imagine Design & Graphics, a full-service printing and graphic design studio specializing in all print marketing collateral such as business cards, menus, invitations, magnets, and other promotional materials to direct mail marketing (+ eddm®), and high-quality headshot prints for models & actors. Located in San Diego, California, the company serves clients nationwide.
With over 15 years’ experience, Bernhardt is a creative designer/operations professional who has helped countless independently owned franchises, businesses and individuals with logos, business cards, forms, postcards, large format, and other branded supporting collateral.
An esteemed member of P.O.W.ER., Bernhardt was previously named a VIP for both P.O.W.E.R.’s winter and summer 2024 issue.
Elie earned a B.A.in graphic design from San Diego University and received a Digital Design Diploma from The Art Institutes. She is skilled in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign.
For more information, visit: https://imaginedesigngraphics.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
