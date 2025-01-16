Men Having Babies Launches Family Building Benefits Database for the LGBTQ+ and Infertility Communities

Nonprofit organization Men Having Babies (MHB) launches a unique searchable database dedicated to locating and assessing family building benefits offered by companies to employees. The continuously expanding database is part of several resources and online tools aimed to make parenting through surrogacy and IVF more affordable for the LGBTQ+ community as well as people who suffer from medical infertility.