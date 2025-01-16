LIFT2Enrich, Inc to Receive $10,000 Challenge America Award from the National Endowment for the Arts
LIFT2Enrich, Inc. is proud to announce its approval for a $10,000 Challenge America award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). This funding will support the organization's innovative Movie Talk program, which empowers students through storytelling and filmmaking. Designed to combine literacy and creativity, Movie Talk guides participants in writing, producing, and starring in their own short films, with mentorship from industry professionals.
Marietta, GA, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LIFT2Enrich, Inc is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Challenge America award of $10,000. This grant will support their summer Movie Talk program. The NEA will award 272 Challenge America awards nationwide totaling $2,720,000 as part of the recent announcement of fiscal year 2025 grants.
“The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country’s vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place, including Movie Talk by LIFT2Enrich.
“We are thrilled to partner with the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support our underserved community. Writing paves the way to success, unlocking opportunities for higher-paying jobs and fostering healthy self-expression,” said LIFT2Enrich Executive Director, Terri Whitmire.
Movie Talk is an innovative, award-winning program designed to engage and inspire students through the power of storytelling and filmmaking. Combining literacy and creativity, Movie Talk guides participants in writing, producing, and starring in their own short films. With mentorship from industry professionals — such as directors, actors, and screenwriters — students learn critical writing techniques, teamwork, and presentation skills. This hands-on experience not only boosts literacy but also introduces students to careers in the film industry, building confidence and communication along the way. Movie Talk culminates in a red-carpet premiere, celebrating the students' hard work and creativity.
For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news, or to learn about how LIFT2Enrich impacts the community, visit Lift2enrich.org. Follow us on social media @LIFT2Enrichga
Terri Whitmire
770-331-4326
www.lift2enrich.org
