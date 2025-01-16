LIFT2Enrich, Inc to Receive $10,000 Challenge America Award from the National Endowment for the Arts

LIFT2Enrich, Inc. is proud to announce its approval for a $10,000 Challenge America award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). This funding will support the organization's innovative Movie Talk program, which empowers students through storytelling and filmmaking. Designed to combine literacy and creativity, Movie Talk guides participants in writing, producing, and starring in their own short films, with mentorship from industry professionals.