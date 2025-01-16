Acena Consulting Applauds Michigan on the Signing of Their New Michigan R&D Tax Credit

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation introducing Michigan's refundable R&D tax credit, effective January 1, 2024. This credit supports innovation by offsetting qualified research expenses, with rates favoring small businesses and startups. Key benefits include up to 15% credit for smaller firms, additional incentives for university partnerships, and cash refunds for businesses without tax liability.