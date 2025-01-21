Luminit Inc. Unveils Groundbreaking Optical Solutions at Photonics West 2025, Including a Revolutionary Windshield HUD and Advanced Micro-Optic Technologies
Transformative Innovations Set to Redefine Vehicle Displays and Light Management Solutions
Torrance, CA, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Luminit Inc., a global leader in advanced optical technologies, will showcase a suite of new product offerings at Photonics West 2025, taking place January 28–30 in San Francisco, California. At Booth 1957, the company will present its latest advancements in optical solutions, including enabling technology for Windshield Head-Up Displays (HUDs), as well as a new generation of Spatially Variable Micro-Optics and Silicone-Based Diffusers that present broader options for future automotive, aerospace, industrial and display technologies.
"At Luminit, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of optical innovation. We’re thrilled to present our next-generation solutions at Photonics West and demonstrate how our technologies will revolutionize head-up displays (HUDs) and near-to-eye displays," said Dr. Jonathan Waldern, CEO/CTO of Luminit Inc. "This event provides a unique platform to connect with industry leaders, customers, and innovators, enabling us to share our vision of the future of micro-optics in transforming industries such as automotive, aerospace, and augmented reality."
Key Highlights at Luminit’s Booth 1957:
- Transparent Windshield Film for HUDs: Discover the latest enabling technology development for automotive displays with Luminit's novel transparent film, designed to enhance windshield HUDs for both drivers and passengers. This technology enables HUD manufacturers to reduce the volume and complexity of their solutions, providing seamless integration into vehicles to create clearer, more intuitive displays that improve both safety and the user experience.
- Holographic Optical Elements for HUD and Near-to-Eye Displays: Experience in-person how Luminit's holographic optical elements (HOEs) perform compared to conventional optics, providing exceptional clarity and visibility for head-up and near-to-eye displays.
- Spatially Variable Micro-Optics: Luminit’s cutting-edge, injection-molded micro-optic solutions enable custom light shaping by integrating diffusers with varying angles and orientations into a single part. This new capability allows for precise and efficient control of light for high-performance displays and lighting applications. With the recently developed proprietary 5 axis exposure system, Luminit has expanded its capabilities to enable the mastering of 3D mold inserts.
- Silicone-Based Diffusers: A new addition to Luminit’s portfolio, these durable, UV- and heat-resistant diffusers are engineered for use in extreme environments. This advanced material offers enhanced longevity and performance for automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications.
Schedule a Meeting:
To arrange a one-on-one meeting with a Luminit light shaping expert during Photonics West, please contact sales@luminitco.com.
About Luminit Inc.
Headquartered in Torrance, California, Luminit Inc. is a privately held leader in transformative Integrated Optical Solutions. The company specializes in technologies that reshape and direct light for a broad range of applications, including LED lighting, architectural lighting, bio-medical illumination, semiconductor metrology, aerospace, automotive, laser systems, and display technologies. Luminit’s Light Shaping Diffusers® and Holographic Optical Elements are key components in the rapidly evolving fields of augmented reality, wearables, and automotive display technologies. The company’s expertise extends to designing and manufacturing Light Shaping Micro Optics for emerging applications like LiDAR, 3D sensing, and Time of Flight (ToF) systems. For more information about Luminit's innovations, visit www.luminitco.com.
Contact
Luminit Inc.Contact
Suleyman Turgut
310-320-1066
www.luminitco.com
