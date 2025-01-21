Strata SFR Facilitates $7M Sale of 29 Single-Family Rental Properties in Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Strata SFR, a leading brokerage specializing in investment real estate, announced the successful sale of 29 single-family rental (SFR) properties in the Atlanta market. The $7.14 million transaction was the final phase of an exit strategy for a private investor, who had previously worked with Strata SFR in 2022 to sell 46 SFR properties totaling $10.5 million.
The buyer, a regional real estate fund with a growing portfolio in Atlanta and other markets, worked closely with Strata SFR to secure the properties. This portfolio consisted of homes built between 1989 and 2006, with an average size of 1,100–2,000 square feet, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The average per-door price was approximately $246,000, with an average rental income of $1,920.
“This is why Strata was created — to help real estate investors achieve their life goals and focus on what matters most to them,” said Adam Stern, CEO of Strata SFR. “Our client’s goal was to simplify his life, spend more time with family, and support his sons in their respective ambitions. We’re proud to have played a role in helping him achieve that.”
The sale of Single Family Rental real estate has become increasingly complex in today’s rising interest rate environment. Many investors struggle to divest their holdings through one-off sales to individual buyers, while institutional and fund investors face challenges meeting target returns.
“This transaction is a testament to the size and scope of Strata’s Buyers Network,” Stern continued. “By leveraging our extensive reach and expertise, we connected this seller with the right buyer that aligned with his goals. I’m incredibly proud of our team for making this possible.”
The owner reflecting on his experience, shared, “Strata SFR understood my needs and made the process seamless. They found a buyer that made sense for my portfolio, and now I can focus on traveling and spending time with my family. Strata delivered on their promise to help me take the next step in life.”
The transaction was spearheaded by Ian Edmiston, Director of Investment Sales at Strata SFR, and Adam Stern, Strata's CEO who both played key roles in navigating the complexities of the deal.
Strata SFR continues to support real estate investors across the U.S. in transitioning their portfolios, empowering them to focus on their next life chapter.
About Strata SFR
Strata SFR is a brokerage specializing in the sale of investment real estate, including single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, Build-for-Rent (BFR) communities, and residential lots. With a nationwide Buyers Network and a commitment to helping clients achieve their personal and financial goals, Strata SFR is transforming the way investors buy and sell real estate.
For more information, visit www.stratasfr.com
The buyer, a regional real estate fund with a growing portfolio in Atlanta and other markets, worked closely with Strata SFR to secure the properties. This portfolio consisted of homes built between 1989 and 2006, with an average size of 1,100–2,000 square feet, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The average per-door price was approximately $246,000, with an average rental income of $1,920.
“This is why Strata was created — to help real estate investors achieve their life goals and focus on what matters most to them,” said Adam Stern, CEO of Strata SFR. “Our client’s goal was to simplify his life, spend more time with family, and support his sons in their respective ambitions. We’re proud to have played a role in helping him achieve that.”
The sale of Single Family Rental real estate has become increasingly complex in today’s rising interest rate environment. Many investors struggle to divest their holdings through one-off sales to individual buyers, while institutional and fund investors face challenges meeting target returns.
“This transaction is a testament to the size and scope of Strata’s Buyers Network,” Stern continued. “By leveraging our extensive reach and expertise, we connected this seller with the right buyer that aligned with his goals. I’m incredibly proud of our team for making this possible.”
The owner reflecting on his experience, shared, “Strata SFR understood my needs and made the process seamless. They found a buyer that made sense for my portfolio, and now I can focus on traveling and spending time with my family. Strata delivered on their promise to help me take the next step in life.”
The transaction was spearheaded by Ian Edmiston, Director of Investment Sales at Strata SFR, and Adam Stern, Strata's CEO who both played key roles in navigating the complexities of the deal.
Strata SFR continues to support real estate investors across the U.S. in transitioning their portfolios, empowering them to focus on their next life chapter.
About Strata SFR
Strata SFR is a brokerage specializing in the sale of investment real estate, including single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, Build-for-Rent (BFR) communities, and residential lots. With a nationwide Buyers Network and a commitment to helping clients achieve their personal and financial goals, Strata SFR is transforming the way investors buy and sell real estate.
For more information, visit www.stratasfr.com
Contact
Strata SFRContact
Adam Stern
914-906-5847
www.stratasfr.com
Adam Stern
914-906-5847
www.stratasfr.com
Categories