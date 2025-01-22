Puppyland Washington Settlement Statement: Leading Pet Industry Standards Since Before State Action
Puppyland Washington announces a $3.75 million settlement with the State Attorney General's Office while highlighting its role as an industry leader in reform. The company championed HB 1424 and the Pierce County ordinance, having already established transparent practices well before any state involvement. Puppyland continues its commitment to exceeding industry standards and continuing to connect families with their new puppies.
Puyallup, WA, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Following is Puppyland Washington’s statement regarding the settlement:
“Puppyland Washington announces the resolution of a lawsuit by the Washington State Attorney General’s Office. Puppyland agreed to a settlement of $3.75 million to put the litigation behind itself so that it can focus on its core mission—connecting families with their puppies. We stand by our commitment to ethical business practices, customer satisfaction, and the health and welfare of our puppies.
The settlement addresses specific issues raised by the Attorney General's Office, including the use of non-disparagement clauses in agreements provided to customers. Puppyland previously sought these to protect proprietary information. Importantly, upon learning such agreements were unlawful, Puppyland immediately removed the non-disparagement clause from all future agreements, and well before settlement negotiations began. Additionally, Puppyland has never enforced these agreements in the past, demonstrating its commitment to fairness and transparency.
Puppyland disagrees with claims made in the Attorney General’s press release. Notably, Puppyland has been at the forefront of industry reform, actively advocating for and supporting stronger consumer protection measures. The company played a pivotal role in championing HB 1424 in 2023 and the Pierce County ordinance in 2022, which established new industry standards including the prohibition of pet financing and requirements for transparent pricing and breeder information. Puppyland implemented these practices voluntarily and has maintained full compliance since their enactment, well before any regulatory enforcement.
Throughout this legal process, Puppyland has cooperated fully with the Attorney General’s Office, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and ethical practices. We believe that the settlement allows us to continue focusing on what matters most: the well-being of our puppies and the satisfaction of our customers.
Puppyland remains dedicated to exceeding industry standards and maintaining the trust of our community. We look forward to continuing our mission of connecting families with their perfect puppies while setting the benchmark for responsible pet retail practices.
About Puppyland Washington
Puppyland Washington is dedicated to the health and happiness of every puppy and to fostering positive relationships with pet owners. Since our inception, we have prioritized ethical practices, transparency, and a lifetime commitment to our puppies and their families.”
