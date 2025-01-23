LCAB Holdings Acquires Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Expanding National Footprint, Adding Commercial Roofing to Its Portfolio of Services
Buford, GA, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LCAB Holdings, Inc., a Veteran-owned holding company based in Smyrna, GA, proudly announces the acquisition of Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Inc., a leading roofing contractor with a national presence extending across the eastern United States. This strategic acquisition marks another step in LCAB’s mission to build a comprehensive portfolio of trade contractors in order to simplify the construction process for large developers.
Originally founded as Wormley Brothers Roofing in 1987, the company grew into Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Inc., broadening its services while maintaining an enduring commitment to craftsmanship and reliability. With a rich legacy of excellence and deep community roots, Wormley Brothers has earned numerous awards for quality from some of the most innovative roofing system manufacturers. The company offers a wide range of services, including single-ply roofing systems such as TPO, PVC, and EPDM, as well as metal and standing seam systems. By investing in state-of-the-art equipment and rigorous training, the company ensures projects are completed to the highest standards of quality, from small repairs to $1 million roofing systems.
"I am incredibly grateful to my family, our employees, and the loyal customers who have made our success possible,” said Bryan Wormley, Founder of Wormley Brothers Enterprises. "Partnering with LCAB Holdings ensures that our legacy of service, integrity, and quality will continue to grow while providing new opportunities for our team and clients alike."
LCAB Holdings is building a diversified portfolio of key trade contractors, creating an integrated construction ecosystem that enhances efficiency and value for developers. This marks LCAB’s second acquisition in three months, after acquiring Holt and Holt, Inc. in September of 2024. Wormley Brothers’ established reputation for superior roofing services and customer care aligns perfectly with LCAB’s values and vision.
"We are thrilled to welcome Wormley Brothers Enterprises into the LCAB family," said Mark Hall, CEO of LCAB Holdings. "Their unwavering dedication to quality and service exemplifies the type of company we aim to partner with. Together, we will honor the company’s rich history while leveraging our shared expertise to expand and innovate in the roofing industry."
LCAB Holdings remains focused on strategic acquisitions across critical construction trades, including plumbing, HVAC, framing, and concrete, to further streamline project delivery and drive value for stakeholders.
About LCAB Holdings, Inc.
LCAB Holdings, based in Smyrna, GA, is a Veteran-owned commercial construction holding company dedicated to simplifying the construction process for developers. With a people-first philosophy, LCAB invests in preserving business legacies, fostering skilled trades, and delivering exceptional project outcomes. Learn more at www.lcabholdings.com.
About Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Inc.
For over 38 years, Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Inc. has earned a reputation for outstanding roofing services across Metro Atlanta, with a broad national reach. The company’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted name in the roofing industry. For more information, visit www.wormleybrothers.com.
Jeff Tegman, VP - Investor Relations
678-773-0444
