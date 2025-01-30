America’s Cigar Story: New Coffee Table Book Explores the Role of Cigars in American History – Now in Pre-Launch on Kickstarter
America’s Cigar Story is a collector’s edition coffee table book that examines the historical role of cigars in American business, politics, and culture from the 19th century to today. Now in pre-launch on Kickstarter, the book features archival research and historical imagery to document the significance of cigars in shaping industries and social traditions.
Miami, FL, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new coffee table book, America’s Cigar Story: A Legacy of Smoke, Craft, and Americana from the Pre-Civil War Era to Modern Times, is now in pre-launch on Kickstarter. The book documents the historical significance of cigars in business, politics, and American culture, tracing their influence from the 19th century to the present day.
The book highlights the evolution of the American cigar industry, the rise of cigar factories in the 19th century, and the role of cigars in political and social settings. Through archival research and historical imagery, America’s Cigar Story examines how cigars were linked to economic growth, social status, and cultural traditions.
The project’s creators have announced that the Kickstarter campaign will offer exclusive editions, including limited leather-bound copies. The book is intended for history enthusiasts, cigar aficionados, and collectors interested in the broader cultural and historical impact of cigars in the United States.
For more information, visit: Kickstarter Pre-Launch
About The American Cigar Co.
The American Cigar Co. is focused on preserving and documenting the historical and cultural significance of cigars in the United States. Through research, publishing, and cigar product development, the company explores the legacy of cigars and their role in shaping American traditions.
Contact
The American Cigar Co.Contact
Sebastian Saviano
305-770-8099
theamericancigar.com
Exclusive First Look: America’s Cigar Story Book Design
America’s Cigar Story is a stunning collector’s edition coffee table book that explores the forgotten legacy of cigars in American history. This exclusive mockup showcases the book’s elegant design, featuring captivating visuals and premium craftsmanship.
