P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Celebrates Men Who Empower Women in its Winter 2025 Issue
Manhasset, NY, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine's winter 2025 issue features 11 distinguished men who actively champion women's advancement in business and leadership.
The honored professionals include Joseph Saladino, Town Supervisor of Oyster Bay, New York; Travis Jackson, co-owner of City Publications of Long Island; Rob Esposito, author, entrepreneur, and owner of Relocators; Michael Caulo, founder of Lifestyle of Fitness and board-certified health coach; Eduardo Bezerra De Lima, photographer, videographer, and owner of Chico and the Camera; Steven Goldsmith, attorney and partner at Goldsmith & Tortora; Jeffery Greener, attorney and partner at Rivkin Radler; Dr. Dwight DeRisi, oncologist; Dr. Arthur W. Perry, plastic surgeon and owner of Perry Plastic Surgery; Elisha Wellerstein, attorney and founder of Wellerstein Law Group. P.C.; and Marlon Brand, CEO of Jared’s Leads. Each of these men were chosen for their ongoing commitment to promoting women's success in the professional world.
The magazine's release coincided with Rob Esposito's book launch gala for "Nobody Move! (Without Reading This)." At the red-carpet event, P.O.W.E.R. named Esposito P.O.W.E.R.'s "Man of the Year" in recognition of his continued support of women in business.
"Each year our winter magazine recognizes men who uplift and inspire women. Rob was not only chosen as one of the 11 men we honored, but he was also named as our Man of the Year,” said P.O.W.E.R. Magazine founder Tonia DeCosimo, who spoke at the event and presented Esposito with his award. “Rob truly understands and supports our mission of empowering women in the business world. Each winter, this special issue serves as a reminder of the vital role that men play in advancing women's empowerment in the workplace. By highlighting these supportive men, we recognize the importance of inclusive leadership in creating positive change."
Also speaking at the gala, P.O.W.E.R. Magazine's Managing Editor Geri Shumer elaborated on why Esposito was selected, "Rob learned from strong women. His mother and grandmother showed him firsthand how hard work and an enterprising spirit can shape success. He took their lead, built an incredibly successful business, and never underestimated the value that women bring to the table."
Shumer highlighted several notable women in Esposito's professional circle, including his mom, Denise, who built her estate sale business from the ground up and gave Esposito his start, laying the groundwork for him to expand on her concept. She also mentioned Dawn Plantamura, who is now carrying on Denise's legacy and Lucille Marisi who taught Rob QuickBooks and some very important life lessons in accounting. Shumer then mentioned the women in Relocators that Rob relies on every day to keep the business running smoothly such as Vice President Dyana Zachmann and Melvina Miller, manager of HR and marketing.
The gala itself showcased Esposito's commitment to supporting women across industries, featuring appearances by DJ Kristaval, one of the world's top female DJs, the powerhouse women from the new hit Netflix show "Selling the City," and Stephanie Larkin, publisher of Red Penguin Books, who brought "Nobody Move" to life.
"Rob is the essence of what P.O.W.E.R. strives to achieve," said DeCosimo. "He learned from powerful women and used his own power to elevate others. He is a mentor who creates pathways for women to succeed and showcases those who are already successful."
To read more about Esposito and the other “Men Who Empower Women” in the winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine visit www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases member achievements and offers opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For nominations, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/
The honored professionals include Joseph Saladino, Town Supervisor of Oyster Bay, New York; Travis Jackson, co-owner of City Publications of Long Island; Rob Esposito, author, entrepreneur, and owner of Relocators; Michael Caulo, founder of Lifestyle of Fitness and board-certified health coach; Eduardo Bezerra De Lima, photographer, videographer, and owner of Chico and the Camera; Steven Goldsmith, attorney and partner at Goldsmith & Tortora; Jeffery Greener, attorney and partner at Rivkin Radler; Dr. Dwight DeRisi, oncologist; Dr. Arthur W. Perry, plastic surgeon and owner of Perry Plastic Surgery; Elisha Wellerstein, attorney and founder of Wellerstein Law Group. P.C.; and Marlon Brand, CEO of Jared’s Leads. Each of these men were chosen for their ongoing commitment to promoting women's success in the professional world.
The magazine's release coincided with Rob Esposito's book launch gala for "Nobody Move! (Without Reading This)." At the red-carpet event, P.O.W.E.R. named Esposito P.O.W.E.R.'s "Man of the Year" in recognition of his continued support of women in business.
"Each year our winter magazine recognizes men who uplift and inspire women. Rob was not only chosen as one of the 11 men we honored, but he was also named as our Man of the Year,” said P.O.W.E.R. Magazine founder Tonia DeCosimo, who spoke at the event and presented Esposito with his award. “Rob truly understands and supports our mission of empowering women in the business world. Each winter, this special issue serves as a reminder of the vital role that men play in advancing women's empowerment in the workplace. By highlighting these supportive men, we recognize the importance of inclusive leadership in creating positive change."
Also speaking at the gala, P.O.W.E.R. Magazine's Managing Editor Geri Shumer elaborated on why Esposito was selected, "Rob learned from strong women. His mother and grandmother showed him firsthand how hard work and an enterprising spirit can shape success. He took their lead, built an incredibly successful business, and never underestimated the value that women bring to the table."
Shumer highlighted several notable women in Esposito's professional circle, including his mom, Denise, who built her estate sale business from the ground up and gave Esposito his start, laying the groundwork for him to expand on her concept. She also mentioned Dawn Plantamura, who is now carrying on Denise's legacy and Lucille Marisi who taught Rob QuickBooks and some very important life lessons in accounting. Shumer then mentioned the women in Relocators that Rob relies on every day to keep the business running smoothly such as Vice President Dyana Zachmann and Melvina Miller, manager of HR and marketing.
The gala itself showcased Esposito's commitment to supporting women across industries, featuring appearances by DJ Kristaval, one of the world's top female DJs, the powerhouse women from the new hit Netflix show "Selling the City," and Stephanie Larkin, publisher of Red Penguin Books, who brought "Nobody Move" to life.
"Rob is the essence of what P.O.W.E.R. strives to achieve," said DeCosimo. "He learned from powerful women and used his own power to elevate others. He is a mentor who creates pathways for women to succeed and showcases those who are already successful."
To read more about Esposito and the other “Men Who Empower Women” in the winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine visit www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases member achievements and offers opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For nominations, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories