MCSR’s Men of Strength Club Hosts 21st Annual Black History Month Film Festival
"Solutions Through Film" Showcases the Power of Film in Highlighting Social Change
Silver Spring, MD, February 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MCSR proudly announces its 21st Annual Black History Month Film Festival, Solutions Through Film, hosted by its flagship Men of Strength (MOST) Club. This historic festival will take place at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, bringing together community members, thought leaders, and advocates to explore the intersections of race, masculinity, and social justice through the power of cinema.
"For over two decades, this festival has been a space for learning, dialogue, and collective action," said Neil Irvin, Executive Director of MCSR. "Being the longest-running Black History Month film festival in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia is a testament to its impact. Through the stories we share and the conversations we spark, we aim to honor the legacy of Black history while equipping the next generation with tools for change."
Since its inception, the MOST Club has been a national leader in fostering young men’s development and promoting healthy, nonviolent masculinity. Through mentorship, dialogue, and interactive activities, the Club encourages youth to be allies and change agents in their communities. The Black History Month Film Festival serves as a cornerstone of these efforts, using film as a catalyst for conversation, reflection, and actionable solutions.
Solutions Through Film highlights the transformative role of storytelling in addressing systemic inequalities and inspiring justice-driven action. The festival will feature a curated lineup of thought-provoking films, followed by youth-led workshops and panel discussions with filmmakers, activists, and scholars.
Featured Films:
* "You’re Watching: Video Music Box" – A deep dive into the groundbreaking music video show that revolutionized hip-hop culture.
* "Fresh Dressed" – A compelling exploration of hip-hop fashion and its influence on identity, culture, and self-expression.
Festival Highlights:
* Film Screenings – Critically acclaimed films exploring themes of racial equity, gender justice, and community empowerment.
* Youth-Facilitated Workshops – Engaging discussions led by MOST Club members, encouraging reflection and action.
* Panel Discussions – Insights from filmmakers, community leaders, and scholars on storytelling as a tool for advocacy and social change.
Event Details:
* Location: AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center, Silver Spring, MD
* Date: February 2, 2025
* Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
* Free Admission
The 21st Annual Black History Month Film Festival is open to the public, and all community members are encouraged to attend. Together, we can celebrate the power of film to inspire change and advance solutions for a more equitable future.
About MCSR (Formerly Men Can Stop Rape)
Founded in 1997, MCSR is a national organization that mobilizes men to use their strength to create cultures free from violence. Through education, leadership training, and community outreach, MCSR provides resources and support to empower youth and adults to become allies in the fight against gender-based violence.
For more information about the 21st Annual Black History Month Film Festival and the Men of Strength (MOST) Club, visit www.mcsr.org.
Contact
Neil Irvin
301-254-6172
202-265-6530
