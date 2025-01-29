How to Know Your Medspa Uses Real Botox®: 5 Essential Tips for Consumers
The cosmetic injectables market has been flooded with counterfeit or diluted Botox® products which pose serious health risks to medspa clients receiving treatments. dermani MEDSPA® shares five essential tips to help consumers identify the real, FDA-approved Botox® from Allergan.
Duluth, GA, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- When it comes to cosmetic treatments, Botox® is the gold standard for reducing fine lines and wrinkles. However, with the rise in popularity of injectable treatments, the market has become flooded with counterfeit or diluted products being offered by less-than-reputable providers. Ensuring that you receive genuine Botox® from an experienced, qualified injector is critical—not only for the effectiveness of the treatment but also for your safety.
Dr. Elizabeth Littlefield, Medical Director of dermani MEDSPA®, a top 25 U.S. provider of Botox®, offers these essential tips to help you ensure that your medspa is using genuine Botox® and why it's crucial to do your homework:
1. Beware of Providers Who Call It “Tox” or Other Generic Terms
One of the first red flags to watch out for is when a provider uses vague or generic terms like "tox," "botulinum," or other euphemisms instead of calling it Botox®. Botox® is a trademarked product manufactured exclusively by Allergan Aesthetics, and reputable medspas will use the correct name to identify the product.
Providers who shy away from using the trademarked term may be attempting to sell you an off-brand or counterfeit version of Botox®, which can pose serious risks to your health. Always make sure the treatment being offered is the real, FDA-approved Botox® from Allergan.
2. Do an Alle® Provider Search
One of the easiest ways to verify whether a medspa is offering genuine Botox® is by searching for the provider on the Alle® website. Alle® is Allergan’s loyalty rewards program for Botox® and other Allergan products, and it only works with providers who are authorized to purchase and administer authentic Botox®.
If your medspa is listed on the Alle® site, it’s a good sign that they are sourcing their Botox® directly from Allergan. If they are not listed, it’s worth asking questions about where their product comes from—or reconsidering your choice of provider altogether.
3. Look for the Allergan Seal on Their Website
Reputable medspas that use authentic Botox® will often display the Allergan seal of approval on their website. This seal indicates that the provider is recognized by Allergan as an authorized distributor of their products.
When browsing a medspa's website, take a moment to check for this seal. It’s a quick and easy way to validate their credibility and confirm that they are using the real deal.
4. Insist on Seeing the Botox® Vial and Lot Number
Before receiving your treatment, ask your provider to open the Botox® vial in front of you and show you the lot number on the packaging. Genuine Botox® comes in distinct vials with clear labeling, including the Allergan name and a specific lot number.
This transparency allows you to confirm that the product being used is authentic and fresh. If a provider is hesitant or refuses to show you the vial and lot number, this should be a major red flag.
5. Ask About Their Status with Allergan
Allergan recognizes its top-performing providers with specific designations based on the volume of Botox® they administer. Providers with a high status with Allergan have extensive experience and a proven track record of delivering authentic treatments.
Dr. Elizabeth Littlefield of dermani MEDSPA® emphasizes the importance of asking about a medspa’s Allergan status:
"As a top 25 medical spa in the United States for Allergan, the only true maker of Botox®, we highly recommend that clients educate themselves by asking the right questions whenever they are considering who will be injecting Botox® into their body."
By choosing a medspa with a strong relationship with Allergan, you can feel confident that you’re receiving genuine Botox® from a provider who prioritizes safety and excellence.
Why It’s Critical to Choose Real Botox®
Choosing a medspa that uses authentic Botox® is about more than just ensuring the best cosmetic results. Counterfeit or off-brand botulinum toxins can lead to serious health risks, including infections, allergic reactions, and unpredictable outcomes. Genuine Botox® from Allergan has undergone rigorous testing and is FDA-approved, making it a safe and effective option when administered by a qualified provider.
Final Thoughts
When it comes to Botox®, knowing your medspa uses the real product is essential for both safety and results. By following these five tips—avoiding vague terms like "tox," doing an Alle® search, checking for the Allergan seal, verifying the vial and lot number, and asking about Allergan status—you can confidently choose a provider who will deliver the quality and care you deserve.
