Title Agency Expands Tennessee Footprint
Mid South Title Acquires Lawyer's Escrow Service in Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mid South Title, a leading provider of title and settlement services across the Southeast, proudly announces the acquisition of Lawyer's Escrow Service, Inc., a respected title and settlement provider in Nashville, Tennessee. This strategic acquisition, completed in 2024, marks a significant expansion for Mid South Title in the Middle Tennessee region.
Lawyer's Escrow Service, Inc., known for its commitment to providing comprehensive title and closing services since 1975, joins Mid South Title with a legacy of trust and excellence in real estate transactions. This acquisition combines the strengths of both companies, promising an enhanced service portfolio for real estate professionals, builders, developers, lenders, and homeowners in the Nashville area.
Key Highlights of the Acquisition:
Expanded Service Offerings: Clients and Strategic Partners will benefit from a broader range of services, including 1031 Exchanges Services, and closing solutions across state lines.
Local Expertise with National Support: While maintaining Lawyer's Escrow Service's local knowledge and customer-centric approach, clients will now access to regional resources and technological advancements of Mid South Title.
Increased Market Presence: This move strengthens Mid South Title's footprint in Tennessee, aligning with the company's growth strategy in high-demand real estate markets.
"Lawyer's Escrow Service brings 50 years of tremendous market knowledge and goodwill into the Mid South Title family," said M. Taylor Hewgley, Owner and Chief Operations Manager at Mid South Title. "This acquisition not only expands our service capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier real estate closing services with a personal touch. And while technically an acquisition, the term 'addition' more accurately describes this particular transaction.”
“Lawyer’s Escrow has built a strong title and settlement agency through its attorney partnerships, long serving staff, and multi-decade track record. With Mid South Title’s similar history and pedigree, these two title 'brands' will be stronger together as changes face the settlement industry."
Lawyer’s Escrow Service, Inc., with offices in Nashville and Mt. Juliet, will continue to operate independently, while some technology, policies and procedures will be shared with Mid South Title. Stewart Title Guaranty will continue to be the primary underwriter partner for Lawyer’s Escrow.
Shannon Philbin, President of Lawyer's Escrow Service, added, "Joining forces with Mid South Title represents an exciting new chapter for us. We are eager to leverage this partnership to continue serving our clients with even more resources and innovative solutions."
Shannon’s late husband Michael Philbin, an attorney, co-founded Lawyer’s Escrow Service fifty years ago, and was the sole remaining owner at the time of his passing in 2016.
Lawyer’s Escrow recently rolled out a brand new website, a new earnest money solution, additional communication channels and a handful of updated logo and branding materials, all designed to capitalize on the history and legacy of the agency, and to promote its 50th Anniversary this year.
The integration of both companies will be seamless, with a focus on ensuring continuity of service quality and client satisfaction. Existing staff and strategic partnerships from Lawyer's Escrow Service will continue to play a pivotal role, ensuring that the high standards of service remain intact. Shannon Philbin will remain with the agency in a senior processing and personnel management role. Shannon’s son Rob Philbin will also continue with the agency as a Marketing and Account Representative.
About Mid South Title:
Mid South Title is a leading title and escrow service provider known for its commitment to accuracy, efficiency, and client satisfaction in real estate transactions. With offices in Tennessee, Louisiana and Florida and service coverage across many southeastern states, Mid South Title supports a wide array of clients in their real estate endeavors. Since 2000, Mid South Title has been a leading title and settlement agency, and traces is lineage back to 1945.
About Lawyer's Escrow Service, Inc.:
Since 1975, Lawyer's Escrow Service, Inc. has been a cornerstone in Nashville's real estate community, offering reliable, accurate, and friendly closing services to ensure a smooth transaction process for all parties involved. As the oldest continuously operated title agency in Nashville, Lawyer’s Escrow continues to be the gold standard for buyers, sellers, builders and lenders.
